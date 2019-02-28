Art contest winners will appear on local billboards

Art contest winners will appear on local billboards

The deadline approaches for central Ohio artists to submit their work for the third annual ArtPop Cbus competition.

The competition is part of a collaboration between the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the ArtPop Street Gallery along with Lamar Outdoor, City Solutions and the Columbus Makes Art Campaign.

Columbus artists, ages 18 and older, from any medium artform, can submit their work created within the last three years for consideration to be displayed one of five available billboards in the region and five newstands in downtown Columbus. The five selected artists will each receive $500 as prize money.

Wendy Hickey founded ArtPop in 2014 out of her love for artists and a desire to be their voice. She also wanted to inspire communities.

“Our cities and schools are starved for art despite everything we know to be true — that art is good for your brain, your children, your community and our economy,” she said in a message on the company’s website. “That makes supporting art and the artists who make it one of the most important things we can do.”

The North Carolina-based nonprofit organization has provided an advertising platform for nearly 300 artists in 14 cities since its inception. And it hosted its first pop-up gallery in the Short North Arts District in December.

“ArtPop works with outdoor advertising companies (a collection of profoundly generous businesses we love very much) to secure that space for free, giving artists a one-of-a-kind opportunity to showcase their work,” Hickey said. “We are quite literally a street gallery: We turn roads, highways and thoroughfares into opportunities for artistic appreciation and discovery.”

A blind jury will select the five artists for this year’s contest. The selection committee will have representatives from the Arts Council, ArtPop, alumni ArtPop artists, Lamar and two at-large community members.

Lamar Outdoors owns and manages the billboards on which the artwork will be displayed in Franklin County. The artwork will be displayed for up to one year. City Solutions is providing the newstands in downtown Columbus.

“It takes a village to do what we do,” Hickey said.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on March 4 with winners announced on March 15. For more information visit www.columbusmakesart.com/artpop.