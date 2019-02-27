Senate duo proposes stiffer penalties for offense of promoting prostitution

A pair of Republican state senators have revived a legislative measure from the previous session of the General Assembly with the hope of bolstering the state’s fight against human trafficking.

Sens. Stephanie Kunze of Hilliard and Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls told fellow senators seated on the Judiciary Committee last week that a human trafficking task force undertaken in Cuyahoga County in 2016 revealed shortcomings when it came to prosecuting the offenses.

“Many of the cases investigated by the Task Force involving human trafficking behavior do not meet the prosecution threshold needed to charge and convict for the offense of trafficking in persons,” Dolan said during testimony. “However, the cases are usually prosecuted for violations of promoting prostitution.

“It is opined that providing stricter sentencing for repeat offenders of promoting prostitution will help in just one of the many challenges faced in combating the complex crime of human trafficking.”

The lawmaker shared the example of a repeat offender, Anthony Hawkins, who had previously been found guilty of promoting prostitution.

“Hawkins was charged with promoting prostitution that involved trafficking two adult victims,” he continued. “For this crime and his past criminal history, he only served three and half years in prison.”

Filed as Senate Bill 5, the legislation would increases penalties for those found to be guilty of promoting prostitution. It would levy increased penalties on repeat offenders in addition to individuals found to be committing additional offenses.

Proposed changes include:

If the offender has previously been convicted of or pleaded guilty to a violation of this section, the penalty is increased from a fourth-degree felony to a third-degree felony.

If the offender is guilty of drug trafficking in addition to promoting prostitution, the penalty is increased from a fourth-degree felony to a third-degree felony.

If the offender has two or more prior convictions, the penalty is increased from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony.

“Under the proposed changes, with the two previous convictions of Promoting Prostitution, Hawkins’ conviction on Nov. 9, 2017 would have been an F2, subjecting him to a prison term ranging from two to eight years, and preventing him from victimizing more women,” Dolan said.

Kunze told fellow lawmakers they need not look farther than the state borders.

“In Michigan, the crime of human trafficking is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both,” she began. “If the victim is a minor, then the penalty is boosted to a maximum of 20 years, $20,000 fine, or both.

“In Pennsylvania, it is a second-degree felony to facilitate human trafficking, a first-degree felony for trafficking a minor, and a first-degree felony for knowingly subjecting someone to involuntary servitude or sexual servitude.

“Finally, in West Virginia, the penalty for human trafficking, if the victim is an adult, is a felony punishable by three to 15 years in prison, a $200,000 fine, or both. If the victim is a minor, then the penalty becomes a felony punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison, a $300,000 fine, or both.”

SB 5 is a reintroduction of Senate Bill 244 from the last session of the Ohio Legislature. It passed by the Senate by unanimous vote and had the support of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and then-Attorney General Mike DeWine.

“It is our goal that by increasing Ohio’s penalties for human trafficking to be more on par with other states, then we can work to end this heinous act not only in Ohio, but to do our part to end it both nationally and globally,” Kunze said.

Five fellow senators have signed on as cosponsors the bill, which had not been scheduled a second hearing at time of publication.