Columbus Arts Festival draws artists from across the country

The Columbus Arts Festival returns for its 58th year this summer.

The festival will take place at the city’s downtown riverfront from June 7 to June 9, hosting hundreds of juried artists from across the globe with live music, dance, theater and spoken word performances throughout the are and a variety of food and beverages.

“We’re excited to continue growing the Columbus Arts Festival as a destination for arts lovers of all ages,” said Sean Kessler, director of the Arts Festival. “We’ve invited nearly 275 artists this year, and between their amazing work, live music, dance and theater performances, hands-on activities and delicious food and drink, we know this will be a memorable weekend for everyone.”

The festival received more than 800 applications, including 167 from Ohio, from artists interested in participating in this year’s festival. Applications represented 45 states and three countries: the United States, Canada and Israel.

In addition, applications were accepted in about 15 categories, including the following: 2-D mixed media, 3-D mixed media, ceramics, digital art, drawing & pastels, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, painting, photography & digital photography, printmaking & graphics, sculpture and wood.

The jury took place late last month. The 2019 festival jurors were Michael Bush, a self-taught abstract artist, Chris Casella, an internationally published photographer, Celeste Malvar-Stewart, an independent fashion designer, Greer Pagano, who curated the Pizzuti Collection from 2013 to 2018, and Kendra Robert, a designer and creator of Kendra Studio Jewelery.

The festival will have five entertainment stages featuring local and regional musicians, including the an Acoustic Lounge, a dance and theater stage at Genoa Park. BalletMet will have a Friday evening performance at the Bicentennial Park Stage.

In addition, the Emerging Artist Program will enter its ninth year at the festival. The program was designed to promote local artists who have never presented their work at festivals.

The Friday night “Patron Party” will kick-off the festival. The event is open to the public for the second year. Ticket sales for the party help support the $21,000 in awards given to exhibiting artists each year.

And the festival will offer a VIP package featuring comfortable seating, free water and snacks, a private cash bar and restrooms. Such packages before and during the festival.

The Greater Columbus Arts Council produces the festival with American Electric Power as the event’s main sponsor.

For more information go to www.columbusartsfestival.org.