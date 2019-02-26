Ohio Art League still going strong well into its second century

One of the city’s oldest arts institutions is as relevant as ever as the Ohio Art League is one of the participating galleries in the Franklin Fridays monthly art event.

It’s fitting that the 110-year-old organization has a part in the renaissance of the city’s oldest neighborhood, a portion of which has emerged as a secondary arts district.

Founded by group of 40 graduates from the Columbus Art School — the predecessor institution to Columbus College of Art & Design, the organization was called the Columbus Art Students League with a mission of organizing artists with an objective of “mutual and public benefit.”

The Ohio Art League remains an innovative leader for its support of artists during all stages of their careers.

The organization connects member artists to patrons of the arts, the community and exhibit and studio spaces, the league’s website — www.oal.org — boasts.

Through professional development, mentorship and advocacy, the organization works strategically to help the state to cultivate and retain top art talent while positioning the state as a hub for the arts.

A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, the League benefits annually from the operating support of the Ohio Arts Council, the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the Columbus Foundation and the Ingram White Castle Foundation.

Additional funding comes from the contributions of individuals, corporations, grants and fundraising events.

The money allows the league to exhibit and educate member artists and to enrich the community through visual arts, the website noted.

Current exhibitions include the artwork of league member Todd Jones at the First Common Wealth Bank in the Short North Arts District and Tom Baillieul’s artwork displayed at the Gateway to the Arts space at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

The organization counts its artistic beneficiaries in the thousands, including such distinguished members as Alice Schille, Roy Lichtenstein, Emerson Burkhart, and George Bellows.