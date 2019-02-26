Getting their kicks at the Arnold

Youth players from the Columbus Futsal organization play an intense game. Futsal has teams of five players that compete on basketball-sized courts indoors and out without the use of sidewalls. The organization will host its first ever tournament at the Arnold Sports Festival on March 2-3.

Youth players from the Columbus Futsal organization play an intense game. Futsal has teams of five players that compete on basketball-sized courts indoors and out without the use of sidewalls. The organization will host its first ever tournament at the Arnold Sports Festival on March 2-3.

For the first time in the 30-year history of the Arnold Sports Festival, some participants will be there just for kicks — hoping to have a ball, too.

The Columbus Futsal organization will host the Sports Festival’s first Arnold Futsal Classic.

For those unfamiliar with the sport, futsal incorporates the speed of hockey, the tactics of basketball and elements of soccer.

“It’s an intellectual game,” said Malissa Galiffo Garcia, whose family started the Columbus Futsal organization more than a decade ago.

Teams consist of five players that compete on basketball-sized courts indoors and outside without the use of sidewalls. Games will be held at the Taft Coliseum at the Ohio Expo Center Saturday and Sunday.

The game originated in Uruguay in the 1930s but gain rapid popularity in South America, particularly in Brazil, according to U.S. Futsal, the nation’s governing body of the sport. The sport has been gaining popularity in the United States and in Columbus, Garcia said.

The roots of Columbus Fustal started when Garcia’s husband, Dante, organized pick-up games at a park near The Ohio State University’s campus in 2006. Futsal has been important for John Garcia’s family, who originated from Peru.

Columbus Futsal became more established about five years ago. It now has a youth academy with 150 members, an in-house youth league with 700 players and a professional men’s team with 36 players, many of whom are from Brazil.

The men’s team is now part of the National Futsal Premier League, the fourth league its participated in since its inception, Malissa Garcia said.

The local organization continues to play at the “highest level possible in the United States right now,” she said.

While Columbus Futsal’s matches have taken place at the Upper Arlington High School gym, the organization expects a large crowds for its Arnold Sports Festival event.

The Taft Coliseum has about 5,000 seats for the organization’s first hosting of a tournament.

The Columbus Futsal Club will play Lansing City Futsal at 7 p.m. Saturday. The weekend will also showcase about 60 teams, or about 500 players, from the U.S. Youth Futsal Development Academy.

“It’s huge for the club and the players competing,” Garcia said.

Other new events featured at the Arnold Sports Festival include armlifting, foosball, high school weightlifting, speed cubing and the viking dash trail runs.

The largest multi-sport event in the world will have about 22,000 athletes from 60 nations compete in 80 sports from Thursday through Friday throughout central Ohio.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Lorimer have co-produced the Arnold Sports Festival since 1989, when it debuted as a one-day bodybuilding competition known as the Arnold Classic.

“We are very proud to provide the opportunity for athletes, a majority of them youth, to compete at the largest multi-sport festival in the world,” Lorimer said.

For Columbus Futsal, Garcia said she’s interested in inviting international teams and participating in Arnold Sports Festivals in other countries to market the organization and the sport. Meanwhile, the organization plans to continue to grow the sport locally, trying to get more people to participate.

“Those are some things we’re looking forward to doing,” she said.