State lawmakers considering creation of benefit corporations

A committee of lawmakers in the Ohio Senate is mulling the merits of allowing for the creation of benefit corporations here in the Buckeye State.

The legislation proposing the change defines such a corporation as one that includes at least a single, stated purpose to have a bona fide positive effect on persons, entities, communities or interests in its articles of incorporation.

Filed as Senate Bill 21, Republican Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls introduced the measure to add the relatively new corporate structure to state law.

Fiscal analysis of the bill by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission noted that the benefit corporation was statutorily created in Maryland in 2010.

“As of this writing, 34 states have adopted legislation allowing for the formation of benefit corporations,” Senior Budget Analyst Terry Steele wrote for the commission. “Among neighboring states, Pennsylvania enacted legislation allowing for the creation of benefit corporations beginning in 2013.

“There were 60 businesses listed as benefit corporations in that state in late 2018.”

Neighboring states Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia also now allow for the formation of benefit corporations.

The inclusion of a beneficial purpose does not prevent a benefit corporation from pursuing the other purposes for which it was formed. Rather, it stipulates the beneficial effect it aspires to for the defined beneficiary.

The effects may be of an artistic, charitable, cultural, economic, educational, environmental, literary, medical, religious, scientific, or technological nature, analysis provided.

No particular purpose of such a corporation has priority over another, however.

SB 21 specifies that a benefit corporation and its directors owe no duty to a beneficiary of the corporation’s beneficial purpose solely because of that person’s status as a beneficiary and it requires the director of such a corporation to determine what is in the best interests of the corporation, to consider any beneficial purpose and any priority among the purposes set forth in the articles.

“Under the bill, the director does not owe those duties to a beneficiary of the beneficial purpose of the benefit corporation, solely on the basis of that person’s status as a beneficiary,” Attorney Andrew Little wrote for the commission.

“In determining what the director reasonably believes to be in the best interests of the corporation, continuing law requires that the director consider the interests of the corporation’s shareholders, and the bill requires that the director consider any beneficial purpose and related provisions set forth in the corporation’s articles.”

The director, under continuing law, may consider several factors, including the long- and short-term interests of the corporation and its shareholders, including the possibility that those interests may be best served by the corporation’s continued independence.

“The bill adds the corporation’s beneficial purposes as a permissible consideration with regard to the long- and short-term interests of the corporation and its shareholders,” Little added.

Benefit corporations would not be liable for damages for failure to seek, achieve or comply with the beneficial purpose or any related provisions set forth in the articles, SB 21 detailed.

They may be subject only to equitable remedies, such as injunction or specific performance, for failure to seek, achieve, or comply with a beneficial purpose, however.

Little noted that an action for equitable relief may be brought only by the benefit corporation itself or in a derivative action on behalf of the benefit corporation.

The following certain people would be permitted to file such an action:

• A director of the corporation;

• Persons who in the aggregate hold 25 percent of all outstanding shares with voting power, unless the articles or regulations set a smaller proportion;

• Persons who in the aggregate hold shares of at least $2 million in market value, if the benefit corporation has issued and has outstanding shares listed on a national securities exchange or regularly quoted in an over-the-counter market by one or more members of a national or affiliated securities association; and

• Any person granted that authority by the articles or regulations.

A third hearing of the bill before the Senate Judiciary Committee had not been scheduled as of publication.

SB 21 has the support of four cosponsors.