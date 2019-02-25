Number of homes for sale in central Ohio is gradually increasing, but market remains tight

There could be a glimmer of hope for central Ohio homebuyers. The number of homes available for sale crept up slightly in January, according to new figures released by Ohio Realtors.

For the past couple of years the Columbus housing market has been dogged by a historically low inventory of homes for sale, which in turn has driven up the cost of the homes that are for sale.

The average home sale price in central Ohio has skyrocketed in recent years, rising more than 24 percent since 2014 to $227,658 last year.

But after 91 months of year-over-year declines in inventory, the number of homes for sale began to rise in September 2018.

Last month the number of new listings was 2,181, which was almost 55 percent more than the previous month and 13.1 percent higher than January 2018, according to the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

There were 1,602 central Ohio homes and condos sold during the month of January, down 2 percent from a year ago and a drop of almost 22 percent from the previous month.

“Even with a 55 percent increase in homes listed last month, we have strong demand for more homes and condominiums,” said 2019 Columbus Realtors President John Myers. “With prices up, if you are considering selling your home, now is the time to start that process by speaking with a Realtor.”

The months supply of inventory during January was 1.4, up from 1.2 at the beginning of last year. The months supply is calculated by taking the amount of inventory divided by average monthly sales over the last 12 months.

In other words, if no more homes were added to the market, it would take about a month and a half to sell all of the homes and condos currently for sale in central Ohio.

Inventory continues to remain lower than normal for this market.

There were 3,818 homes and condos for sale at the end of January, up 12 percent from last January, but still lower than any previous year.

“Homeowners waiting for warmer months to list their home are missing out on opportunities to sell today,” added Myers. “Buyers are out there — and they’re not waiting for summer to buy.”

The median price of a home sold in January was $181,500, an increase of 5.2 percent from a year ago. The average sale price was $208,512, an increase of 1.3 percent over January 2018.

Home sale activity across Ohio dipped in January, as sales decreased 5.3 percent from the level reached during the month a year ago, according to Ohio Realtors.

Homes sales in January reached 8,154, a 5 percent decrease from the 8,583 sales recorded during the month a year ago. The average sales price across Ohio in January reached $167,766, a 4.5 percent increase from the $160,501 mark posted during the month in 2018.

“The start of a new year shows Ohio’s housing sector showing positive gains pricing and a pace of sales reflective of a traditional marketplace, one that exhibits ebbs and flows,” said Ohio Realtors President Anjanette Frye. “Realtors remain bullish on the marketplace — with attractive interest rates, solid gains in average sales price, sellers realistic in their pricing expectations, and consumers understanding that long-term, owning a home is a tremendous investment.”

Around the state, 14 of the 18 markets tracked experienced an increase in average sales price for the month compared to January 2018. Five local markets showed an increase in sales activity compared to a year ago.