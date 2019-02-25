Local entrepreneur developing app to tipping

Local entrepreneur Alan Rudy recalled an ironic time for him.

He had arrived at a hotel and had dropped off his car for a valet to park, but he didn’t have a $5 bill on him to tip the valet.

Rudy then asked a friend for cash, laughing in the process, explaining that he was developing a mobile application to solve the problem.

After more than a year, Rudy and his team of a half dozen members, have developed and launched TipTapGo, an app designed to make tipping easier, faster and more or less anonymous, like a cash-based transaction.

After tippers download the app and upload credit card info, they can pull out their phone, select the service worker’s avatar or screen name of who they want to tip and the tip amount before confirming the transaction.

Tippers pay a small service fee for the transaction.

“Of course our challenge is to get adopted, so its common,” Rudy said.

The startup has launched a referral campaign where users can forward a referral code to their friends and family, allowing them to receive 5 cents for every tip made from those who sign up through their code.

Originally from northern Ohio, Rudy went to college in Boston and worked in Pennsylvania. He ultimately started a medical supply company in central Ohio and ran it for two decades.

“Columbus is a great place for new businesses and startups,” he said. “It’s a supportive business environment.”

Rudy attempted to start a DVD and video game vending machine operation but then the economy tanked and the rise of Netflix and Redbox reduced that venture to the only the patents.

But he says he has a good understanding of technology and how people interact with the interfaces. He relies on some team members to provide expertise in the payment processing systems.

Discussions with friends led to the idea for TipTapGo. Society has become more cashless as 50 percent of Americans carried cash with them, according to a U.S. Bank survey.

In addition, Rudy said some people often have larger bills that make it cumbersome to the tipping process.

But Rudy said he’s not going after the market where people tip through credit cards, Apple Pay and other payment options.

“This is: I wanna give you money and you and I are standing on the street,” he said.

Rudy said his app has an advantage over payment apps such as PayPal and Venmo.

Those apps don’t offer the same anonymity that come with cash based transactions.

As Rudy described, he doesn’t want a service worker’s email address, phone number or any other personal information to do a simple exchange of money.

Rudy said they have no interest in integrating the technology with big communication system.

“It’s almost the opposite,” he said. “It’s intended as a cash process not a communication one.”

But the app does have other applications. The company has an app version for employers who have multiple service workers, allowing them to split tips if needed. The app can also be used in other tip based transactions such as garage sales.

Rudy said the app has started to make a change in his life.

“Now I don’t have change in my cupholder,” he said.