Deserted ‘Addams Family house’ receives second chance

This house on the banks of the Grand River in Dimondale, Mich., dubbed "the Addams Family house," is being remodeled by its new owner, Matt Jankoviak, who plans to open a canoe and kayaking livery at the property.

This house on the banks of the Grand River in Dimondale, Mich., dubbed "the Addams Family house," is being remodeled by its new owner, Matt Jankoviak, who plans to open a canoe and kayaking livery at the property. (Photo: Rachel Greco, AP)

Deserted ‘Addams Family house’ receives second chance

DIMONDALE, Mich. — When Matt Jankoviak was a kid his parents rarely drove down Billwood Highway, but “the Addams Family house” situated there made the stretch of roadway memorable.

The two-story home on Billwood had a Gothic-looking turret positioned squarely in the middle of the roof. It reminded Jankoviak of the pop-culture TV family’s quirky mansion.

“Because it had that turret on top it had that scary look to it,” Jankoviak told the Lansing State Journal. “It looked like a haunted house.”

Jankoviak says what is now the home’s biggest selling point — 650 feet of frontage on the Grand River — didn’t stand out to him when he was growing up.

That river frontage is the first thing Jankoviak, 27, noticed when he and his wife Adalie moved back to Dimondale three years ago.

The home’s architect and builder, Asim Al-Azzawi, lived in the house until 2009, the year Jankoviak graduated from high school.

Illness forced Al-Azzawi to move out of the Billwood house that year to live with out-of-state relatives, about the same time Jankoviak moved out of his childhood home to begin working for a large canoe and kayaking livery on the Huron River in Ann Arbor.

Al-Azzawi’s home, and another he was designing down the road, sat empty. Time, neglect and vandalism have taken a massive toll in the decade since.

Last fall, graffiti decorated the front door, and nearly all the windows were shattered. Windsor Township officials deemed the home unsafe. The structure was headed toward demolition.

Jankoviak bought it just in the nick of time.

“The Addams family house” has an “ideal” spot on the Grand River.

It’s the perfect location, Jankoviak said, for the establishment of a local canoe and kayak livery — and he wants to be the person to open one in Dimondale.

Jankoviak paid a visit to the property last summer, in search of contact information for the property owner. He found it — the name and phone number of Al-Azzawi’s brother, Amad Al-Azzawi, spray painted on the home’s exterior.

“There were shrubs around (the house) that made it hard to see,” Jankoviak said. “It was kind of hidden from the street a little bit.”

By then, Windsor Township officials had already deemed the home a “dangerous building.”

Township Supervisor Marcus Braman said officials hadn’t been successful in getting Amad Al-Azzawi to address the home’s deterioration, and demolition of the structure was the next step in addressing it.

“It was wide open,” Braman said. “I couldn’t even tell you how many times it had been vandalized.”

Jankoviak’s purchase of the property last fall, for $45,000, changed its fate.

He presented informal plans for the home’s transformation into a livery to township officials, and got to work assessing, renovating and transforming it in November.

The two-story house is around 3,000 square feet, with a large basement, four bedrooms upstairs and two office spaces, a living room, kitchen and dining room on the first floor.

“I can imagine it back when it was in good condition in my mind,” Adalie Jankoviak said.

The property was right for a livery, she said, but they both had doubts the home could be saved.

Site plans for the property Jankoviak found in the house date back 1961, but he thinks the house was built in the 1970s.

“When I first walked through it with the previous owner when he came up here I thought it was really cool, but I was also like, ‘Man, this place needs a lot of work. What am I getting myself into?’” Jankoviak said. “It’s been looted like crazy. There’s nothing of value inside of it.”

But there are traces of the home’s former grandeur — thick gold wallpaper was peeling away from the walls, heavy drapes of the same color dressed the windows and intricate lighting fixtures still hung from the ceiling.

A Jacuzzi-sized bath tub sat in the upstairs bathroom, with mirrored tiles on the wall surrounded it. A spiral staircase led from the second floor to the turret, where there was a sauna.

In recent months Jankoviak has replaced broken windows and secured and replaced doors. Windows and sliding door panes he found in the home’s basement that matched those that had been damaged throughout the rest of the house have been used.

And the turret, badly damaged years earlier by vandals who climbed out onto its roof, recently came down.

“The turret was in the worst shape you could imagine inside,” Jankoviak said. “There was no saving it.”

There’s plenty of work left to do this spring. Portions of the roof were there are leaks are in the process of being replaced. When Jankoviak is done the roof’s flat surface will be pitched.

The livery Jankoviak envisions opening on the property would offer canoes, kayaks, tubes and possibly stand-up paddle boards for rent. Renovations will cost at least $40,000, he said.

For the first year of business Jankoviak said the livery will likely be run out of the home’s lower level while he continues renovating the home.

“But down the road I envision people signing their forms and paying on the first floor here,” he said.

Jankoviak said eventually the livery might offer summer day camps for kids, a boardwalk along the river and a deck overlooking the water on the back of the house.

“But that’s way down the road,” he said. “We’re just focusing on renting boats to start.”

It’s ambitious, Jankoviak said, but he hopes to open the business sometime this summer. That’s contingent on securing zoning from the township, and Jankoviak said he isn’t sure how long that process will take.

Braman said township officials are willing to work with Jankoviak.

“We’ll need to get a better understanding of what he wants to accomplish,” he said. “It’s all up for discussion.”

Jankoviak said he has support from local residents too, many of whom have offered words of encouragement about his plans for the property.

“I’m hoping it can be a place where the people in the area can come and enjoy themselves, and have fun on the river,” he said. “Hopefully, it will be a nice legacy to have the house looking good again.”