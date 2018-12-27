Ohio’s Hospice partners with Netsmart, connects care settings

Ohio’s Hospice partners with Netsmart, connects care settings

Ohio’s Hospice, a statewide affiliation of non-profit, community-based hospices that includes Hospice of Central Ohio, announced a new partnership to extend a technology platform to all of its members.

The group announced last week that it has partnered with Netsmart in a move that will allow providers to securely and seamlessly share information with other healthcare providers.

Hospice and home health providers are expected to do more with less resources, and the ever-evolving regulatory and payment requirements continue to stretch them, Ohio’s Hospice said in a press release.

These organizations need more than a basic electronic health record to survive and thrive; they need a fully-integrated technology platform that will enable them to share information, prove outcomes and automate referrals, officials added.

“Netsmart was the clear choice when it came time to make a decision to roll out an enterprise-wide technology platform,” said Ohio’s Hospice CEO Kent Anderson. “Their ability to scale with our planned growth, proven connectivity and expertise in regulatory requirements will empower our staff to access information that can impact care outcomes and give us the ability to easily report results that will impact our bottom line.”

The analytics capabilities offered through Netsmart’s hospice clinical quality dashboard will allow providers to easily manage hospice quality reporting, success of referral relationships and response to treatment in addition to impacting the bottom line.

For example, the patient symptom control dashboard is expected to aid in improving the well-being of hospice patients.

Instead of manually pulling analytics reports, Ohio’s Hospice should be able to utilize analytic capabilities in the electronic health report to analyze reimbursement and identify ways to optimize how the staff are using the system, the press release detailed. Having this capability built directly into the workflow will eliminate administrative burdens from clinical staff so they can spend more time providing care.

“Hospice and home health organizations now have to prove they are a quality referral partner and one of the ways to successfully do that is through technology,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “Ohio’s Hospice is an innovative group of providers that see the value in working together to eliminate barriers to deploying the technology that will help their business thrive in value-based payment models.

“They have a significant growth road map and this enterprise technology will allow them to onboard new organizations in a matter of weeks.”

Access to an individual’s full health history should result in better, more fully-informed care decisions.

The partnership is expected to allow hospice clinicians to have full visibility of their patients’ total picture and to concentrate focus on each individual patient.

Ohio’s Hospice currently serves more than 9,100 patients annually and more than 1,700 patients each day throughout 37 Ohio counties, employing more than 1,200 staff.