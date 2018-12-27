NJ town taking over historic property faces unexpected costs

NJ town taking over historic property faces unexpected costs

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. — When officials in Rochelle Park voted to purchase a distinctive, 150-year-old house in 2015, it seemed like a win for everybody.

The Captain William Tyson House, the idea was, could be restored and turned into a “crown jewel” for the small town in Bergen County, while serving as a museum to house local treasures, and a home for some township offices.

But that vision never came to fruition.

Instead, what would ensue over the next few years was far from a win: a community divided over money being spent on the home, upheaval on the Township Committee, and clashing proposals for its use.

Now there is the real prospect the home will be sold in 2019. The Township Committee awarded a contract to a Realtor to help advertise the house. The house would have to be sold at a public auction, as required of any government-owned property, but elected officials anticipate that won’t happen until after the New Year.

“It’s been held up for three years, now going on four,” said Committeewoman Linda Boniface, an adamant critic of the purchase. “I stand my ground. It’s too expensive a project for the town and its taxpayers.”

Buying and preserving an historic property in New Jersey is no easy feat. Often, historic preservation is an uphill battle plagued by expensive repair costs, local governments cautious of getting involved and history buffs having to prove that properties are better saved than they are redeveloped.

In Rochelle Park, experts estimate that the Italianate-style home was built between 1863 and 1864, for a New York City sea captain. It is believed to be one of the few remaining structures of its kind in the area.

In 2015, the town purchased the property with more than $600,000. But after years of strife, the town has reversed course and has taken steps to proceed with selling the home to rid taxpayers of the burden to maintain it.

Historic preservation in Bergen County is especially difficult because the county is still relatively young, said Tim Adriance, a former recipient of the county’s lifetime achievement in historic preservation award. And convincing locals of a property’s historic value can be difficult. Another challenge is the desire for development.

“We’re at a point in Bergen County where the developable land is already developed,” said Adriance. “There’s a threat for historic preservation, especially for residential historic homes.”

Often, he added, it takes a group of people in a community or one individual to take the initiative to push for local history to be preserved.

Another major challenge to historic preservation is cost. And in cases where a municipality is taking part in restoring a property, the costs require having a clear vision or plan for spending.

To help with costs, county officials have offered local municipalities or nonprofits access to grants for nearly two decades through the Bergen County Preservation Trust Fund, which is part of the Open Space Trust Fund. Municipalities and nonprofits are considered equally for grants when they apply, officials said, but municipalities are required to match the grants by 50 percent while nonprofits are expected to match 25 percent.

“Municipalities may have more of an advantage because they have more access to resources,” said Adam Strobel, director of the division of open space.

Because preservation can take so long, any recipient of a county grant is required to execute a historic preservation easement agreement with the county for a 15-year-term. According to Elaine Gold, administrator of the fund, only about three recipients have declined or returned grants — sometimes because they took a different approach for a preservation project, or because of the easement.

In several municipalities where historic properties are municipally owned, such as Rochelle Park, the fate of the historic structures often remains in limbo.

In the spring, the Township Committee voted to allow the township attorney to write a resolution for the sale of the home. At that time, the local historical society and the committee struck a compromise that would include stipulations in the sale to mandate that the buyer preserve the historic integrity of the house.

However, after an auction in August failed to draw any interested buyers, the Township Committee agreed to move forward with the sale of the home at a reduced price and without those restrictions.

The property continues to need more repairs, including costs to make it compliant with federal accessibility laws if it were to be converted to a museum. Although the township did receive a grant from the county to preserve it, officials did not agree over the required 15-year easement.

But critics, including Boniface, say the township can’t afford to put any more money into the house. As a resident, she argued against the purchase since 2015, and her successful campaign for office included cutting back on irresponsible spending. She estimated that the township has invested more than $150,000 in the house for repairs since its purchase.

“I was the first person to come and fight this house in 2015. You see how tight the budget is. There’s no money to repair this home,” Boniface said. “People aren’t happy because there’s a raise (in the budget). Do you want it to go up higher so we fund restoring that?”