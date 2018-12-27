Columbus metro area population expected to hit 3 million by 2050

The evidence can be found in every corner of central Ohio — from the many cranes in downtown Columbus to the new homes, apartments and road-widening projects in the suburbs.

Columbus is growing. And quickly.

Cow Town? More like Boom Town.

And according to new projections from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, there’s no end in sight for the growth.

In fact the organization expects the Columbus region to hit the 3 million mark in 2050.

Columbus for more than a decade has been the fastest-growing region in Ohio and earlier this year surpassed Cleveland to become the second-largest metro area in the state, and not far behind first place Cincinnati.

Central Ohio’s Delaware County has not only for years been one of the state’s fastest-growing counties but also one of the fastest-growing in the nation.

According to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2017, the Columbus metro area has a population of 2,078,725, meaning MORPC expects the area’s population to grow about 50 percent in 32 years.

“Estimating current populations and projecting future growth are important to local governments as ways to inform long-range planning efforts for villages, townships, cities and counties,” said William Murdock, MORPC Executive Director. “Keeping track of growth in the region has important implications for how communities plan for the future.”

MORPC estimates that 2018 was the fast-growing year yet for central Ohio with an increase of about 43,000 residents.

That equates on average to 118 people coming into the region each day.

Franklin County accounted for 70 percent (1.3 million) of the regional population increase, gaining nearly 30,000 residents, an additional 82 new residents per day.

This continues a trend of strong growth in the region’s core, which began around 2010. The trend in recent years is a significant shift from the suburban sprawl that characterized the prior several decades.

From 2000-10, Franklin County saw just 40 percent of the region’s total growth.

The city of Columbus also achieved a significant milestone in 2018, surpassing 900,000 residents for the first time.

The region’s largest city added nearly 22,000 residents over the past year, a full fifty percent of the regional total.

MORPC has identified several factors that are fueling the region’s growth.

Migration, both domestic and international, is a key component.

Since 2010, for every resident gained from natural population growth, another moved into the region.

Migration into the region is a mix of residents from elsewhere in the United States, including people from other places in Ohio, and a significant number of residents moving to the region from abroad.

Prolonged population booms like the one the region is currently experiencing could drive that number even higher, while economic slowdowns or other unforeseen factors could have a dampening effect. For that reason, MORPC models a range of growth for the future and uses the most likely scenario for its projections.

“What’s important is that Central Ohio is a rapidly growing region, and that growth is not showing signs of slowing down,” Murdock said. “Collectively as a region, we have the opportunity to plan for this growth in a sustainable way that delivers a range of transportation options, offers affordable housing options, ensures all residents have opportunities for economic success, and makes efficient use of our resources.”