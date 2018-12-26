Central Ohio home sales most likely will finish with slower year than 2017

A construction worker puts down roofing paper on a new home as he works outside in Houston. On Tuesday, Nov. 20, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. home construction in October.

With one more month’s statistics to compile, home sales in central Ohio are on pace to decrease from the previous year for the first time since 2014.

The number of homes sold so far this year is down 1.6 percent through November compared to the first 11 months of 2017.

Home sales have increased each of the past three years, including a 1.7 percent increase last year.

The ongoing scarcity of homes for sale, which in turn also drives of the prices of those available, has dampened home sales.

In November there was 1.9 months supply of inventory, which is the number of months it would take to sell all homes for sale without adding any new homes.

For comparison, that’s about half of the inventory (3.6 months) that was available in November 2014.

But inventory levels have been creeping up during the last three months and now stand at just under 5,000 — 8 percent from a year ago.

There were 2,207 residential homes listed for sale last month, which is 5 percent more than a year ago and the highest number of new listings for the month of November since 2012.

“Inventory levels have been at record lows in recent years, so the additional homes for sale has been a welcome change for local buyers,” said Sara Walsh, president of Columbus Realtors. “This solid housing demand, fueled by a growing economy and low unemployment, reinforces the health of the central Ohio market.

The number of homes sold in November was a tick higher — 0.6 percent — then November of last year. Typically home sales slow in November and December as people are busy with holiday activities.

The average home price continued to rise last month. The average sale price for a home sold in November was $219,986.

That’s lower than the $225,529 average sale price in October, but for the year the average home price is up 6.1 percent compared to last year.

The median sale price of a home sold from January through November was $195,000, which is 7.7 percent higher than homes sold during the same period last year.

The median sales price is the midpoint, where half the homes sell for less, while half sell for more. The average sales price is the total volume divided by the number of homes sold

“As Realtors, we are pleased that the statistics demonstrate real estate continues to be an excellent investment vehicle,” said Walsh. “Real estate investment offers a favorable alternative to the stock market and, in the current market, is a lower risk yielding better returns while offering diversification.”

Statewide, home sales for the year are also expected to finish lower than last year.

The pace of homes sold across Ohio in November fell 1.3 percent from the level set during the month a year ago, according to Ohio Realtors.

“The Ohio housing marketplace posted solid levels of activity in November — as sales nearly matched the month’s best-ever rate set a year ago, while also recording a steady, positive gain in pricing,” said Ohio Realtors President Tiffany Meyer. “With each passing month it has become increasingly evident that the desire for homeownership remains strong throughout the state and that Ohioans are confident that a home purchase is a smart, long-term investment.”

November’s average home price of $178,882 reflects a 2.1 percent increase from the $175,196 mark posted during the month last year.

Sales in November reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 157,655, a 1.3 percent decrease from the record-setting level set during the month a year ago of 159,684.

The market experienced a 6.5 percent increase in sales from the October’s 147,982 homes sold.

Around the state, 16 of the 18 markets tracked reported an upswing in average sales price during the month. Additionally, 11 markets posted gains or remained unchanged in the pace of sales.

According to the latest Housing Market Confidence Index by the Ohio Realtors, 93 percent of central Ohio Realtors maintain that our local housing market performance has been as good or better than anticipated.

When asked what their buyer’s thought of the housing market this year, 48 percent believed it was an okay time to buy a home and 45 percent thought it was a good time to buy a home.