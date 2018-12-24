Columbus shoppers don’t go online as much as others

While online spending goes up and brick-and-mortar spending goes down, central Ohio online and offline commerce activity was about even when compared with 13 other cities.

Columbus had the lowest share of online spending among the metro areas at 34.3 percent in 2017 compared with 39.2 percent nationwide and 45.1 percent in San Francisco, which was the highest share of the metro areas analyzed, according to a report from JPMorgan Chase Institute.

Columbus not only had lower shares in online spending but also a low share for non-local spending when compared with the other metro areas, said Chris Wheat, one of the study’s researchers.

This is Chase’s first report to analyze local commerce data with a consumer view with the goal to provide a better understanding of online commerce and its impact on brick-and-mortar retailers for local leaders and small businesses.

“As online spending becomes an increasingly prominent part of our economy, it’s important for local leaders and small businesses to have a clearer understanding of its impact on local commerce,” said Diana Farrell, president and CEO of the JPMorgan Chase Institute, in a statement. “By measuring and studying many of these dynamics as they play out in the modern economy, we can leverage a rare combination of geographically localized data and high-frequency transactions, thus enabling a more informed policy discussion.”

The JPMorgan Chase Institute already produces a monthly Local Commerce Index that provides a merchant view of local consumer spending, capturing transactions made at merchants located within the 14 metro areas.

Wheat said the research team was pleased to be surprised by the findings because they individually had conflicting hypotheses.

Some thought online activity would occur more in denser ubran areas, while others thought it would be more common in less dense rural areas. Ironically, their reasons were the same: transportation.

But the report focuses on the consumer view of local spending, capturing transactions made by consumers that live within the 14 metro areas.

Online spending contributed more to Columbus’ total growth in spending with a 3.6 percent difference over offline spending compared with the national average difference of 4.1 percent and 4.6 percent in San Francisco, which had the largest gap between online and offline contributions.

As online retail grows, non-local spending has also grown as many online retailers are non-local merchants, relatively speaking.

In April 2015, the share of non-local spending was 45.5 percent nationally compared with 48.9 percent in March 2018.

Non-local spending ticked slightly up in Columbus to more than 40 percent in 2017 from the previous year by about 1.4 percent, according to the report.

“It should be noted, however, that we do not claim that online retail always displaces local offline spending. Depending on the nature of the good or service, some may become more likely to be purchased locally while others may be more likely to be purchased remotely,” the report stated. “Moreover, different metro areas offer different sets of goods and services in the immediate vicinity and vary in their access to online goods. Despite these caveats, overall, we find spending at non-local merchants has grown faster than spending at local merchants in every month between April 2015 and March 2018.”

In addition, central Ohio’s non-local spending’s contributions to total spending growth increased in 2017 from the previous year. But its contributions were below national levels.

Aside from non-local spending, Columbus experienced the lowest spending growth at an average 3.8 percent among small metro areas from April 2015 to March 2018. Denver experienced higher growth in that category at an average 5.9 percent during the same period.

But Wheat noted Columbus’ spending growth started to increase in 2018, raising questions about what changed the previous two years.