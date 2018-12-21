Luxurious spa day a just respite from daily grind

For some, living the dream means traveling the world or starting their own company. For others, simple luxuries suffice, such as a luxury spa day.

Replenish is a spa is located in the midst of city life on Goodale Boulevard, yet offers a relaxing getaway for those looking for traditional beauty and skin services and also yoga.

A mother and two sisters built the company, saying like many others they have given themselves completely to children, partners and careers, leaving them feeling depleted and unbalanced.

“Our personal mission is to teach our community and ourselves the importance of the recycling of giving and receiving to live a healthier more beautiful life,” the company wrote.

The spa offers all body waxing services including brows, arms, back, brazilian, chest, stomach and nose; facials ranging from 15 minutes to 90 minutes; and massages ranging from 15 to 90 minutes.

They also offer energy sessions with licensed therapists to boost and strengthen your immune system and rebalance your body, from 15 minute sessions to 90 minute sessions.

Personalized yoga sessions at the spa will integrate research-based mind-body techniques and can be private or with a group you create with those living with similar challenges such as cancer, depression, busy moms or families according to their website.

Customers are able to add “reflex” onto their sessions, which incorporates massage and pressure points to reduce toxic build up and also able to add “color,” which is a make up session to “master your own everyday fresh face to make your life easier,” according to Replenish.

They offer archetype packages like The Caregiver, for those who rarely take time for themselves, and includes a lifestyle consultation, body 30, face 30, hands and feet 30 and color 30 for $250; The Magician, for the person who doesn’t have a lot of time, and includes a color 15, hands 15, and a face 15 for $75.

They also offer The Sage, for the person looking to embark on a new journey. This package includes body 60, face 30, feet 60 and reflex 15 for $250.

The Mystic package includes a 60 minute energy session and a private 60 minute LifeRelease yoga session for $170, and The Companion package includes a body 60 duo and private yoga 60 duo for $260.

Their last package is The Muse, which they recommend for brides-to-be that include a body 60, a series of facials (one face 60 and two face 30s), hands and feet 30, a hands 15 and a practice makeup lesson for $380.

The spa also offers traditional manicures and pedicures and is open daily.