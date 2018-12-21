Bob Evans survey: Millennials changing holiday meal traditions

A study by Ohio original brand Bob Evans found that millennials who host holiday dinners are redefining the traditional role with a greater focus on spending time with family and friends and a shared-cooking, time-saving approach.

The new Bob Evans Farms Inc. survey of 1,150 Americans showed that 20 and 30-somethings are cooking-up a holiday dinner revolution.

Of note is millennials’ partiality to employing shortcuts, such as replacing homemade dishes with warm-and-eat prepared sides.

Of the 44 percent using the store-bought side dish, nearly 25 percent were comfortable “gravy-coating” the truth by taking full credit for all of the cooking, the study found.

Millennials also want everyone else to pitch in. Seventy-five percent responded that they did ask friends and family to bring dishes. The survey shows a trend that the younger the host, the more likely they are to crowdsource the holiday meal

And if their guest can’t bring a dish or dessert, the millennial host is more likely to want their guest’s help with preparation of the meal.

More than half — 62 percent — of millennials said they do have family and friends help with oven space and preparation, the study found.

“The holidays are steeped in tradition — millennials are starting to make their own meals and part of that is turning the meal into a group affair while adding in some shortcuts, so they can spend more time with friends and family,” Bob Evans Farms Senior Vice President of Retail Business Development Chris Lambrix said in a press release.

“That’s where Bob Evans comes in … We have something for consumers of any age, from millennials to Baby Boomers. As consumers are learning, our mashed potatoes are better than most people can make, and way better than any person can make in six minutes.”

Other findings include:

Biggest food worry about hosting holiday dinner

30 percent: Timing the food so everything is ready at the same time.

23 percent: Having something that everyone likes.

21 percent: Having enough stovetop and oven space for all of the food.

16 percent: Prepping for the meal.

9 percent: Running out of food.

Most stressful activity when preparing for a holiday

48 percent: Cleaning the house.

31 percent: Timing the sides to be ready at the same time as the main dish.

21 percent: Having enough time to prep dinner.

Most time-consuming activities when preparing a holiday dinner

40 percent: Making all of the sides.

31 percent: Cleaning the dishes.

20 percent: Preparing the turkey.

9 percent: Peeling and mashing potatoes.

Based in New Albany and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., Bob Evans Farms is a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items.