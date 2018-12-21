AAA predicts record-setting travel this holiday season

More Americans are expected to travel this holiday season.

A record-breaking 112.5 million American travelers, including 4.6 million Ohio travelers, will travel from Saturday through Jan. 1, a 4.4 percent increase over last year and the most since AAA began tracking holiday travel.

“Strong economic growth fueled by robust consumer spending continues to drive strong demand for seasonal travel,” said Bryan Shilling, managing director, AAA Travel products and services. “With a record-breaking one-third of the country choosing to travel this holiday, roadways and airports are sure to be busy.”

AAA and INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, determined that Wednesday and Thursday were the busiest times to travel by driving, while airports will be the busiest this tomorrow, Sunday and next Wednesday.

Holiday travelers are more likely to drive — about 91 percent of them will drive to their destination. AAA expects to help 960,000 motorists with dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts during the holiday season.

AAA recommends drivers should budget more for a rental car this year as rates have increased 3 percent over last year. The average daily rental rate was $76, the most expensive in a decade.

On the other hand, drivers will find some relief at the pump. Average gas prices have declined 53 cents over the last two months to Christmas prices now lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy, which projects the national average to drop to $2.35 per gallon by the holiday.

“The plunge at the pump has brought over $205 million of daily savings on gasoline versus two months ago to motorists nationwide. The timing couldn’t be better for those who’ve been busy out shopping for holiday gifts, with motorists saving $10-$20 per fill up versus just two months ago, ” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a statement. “Oil prices have buckled under pressure, at least somewhat related to economic concerns, with the national average now under year-ago levels. Over the course of Christmas week, the savings multiplied will mean motorists won’t be leaving nearly $1.5 billion behind at the pump. What’s more is that no state has been left behind- everyone is seeing substantial savings.”

Gas prices in central Ohio have dropped below $2 in some areas, according to GasBuddy’s site.

Air travel is also up as 6.7 million Americans, including 247,100 Ohioans, will travel by air, the highest holiday air travel volume in 15 years, according to AAA. Air travel is up 4.2 percent nationwide, and 4 percent in Ohio since last year.

Columbus air travelers can expect some stress at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, according to a recent report from Warwick, R.I.-based InsureMyTrip.

The airport ranked as the 21st most stressful airport during the holiday season based on its flight cancellation rate. New York’s LaGuardia airport ranked the worst with the highest percentage of canceled flights at 4.9 percent this year.

Researchers found that more flights scheduled between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. are more likely to be delayed or canceled. But most airlines will rebook travelers on the next available flight at no additional charge. Airlines, however, are not responsible for losses incurred such as prepaid hotel rooms, all-inclusive resorts, cruises and events. They recommend travelers should buy travel insurance.

In addition, researchers noted that airports on the list reported 13,000 or more scheduled flights for this year so far.