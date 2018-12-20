Report: Not nearly enough new homes being built in central Ohio

The central Ohio is humming along — booming, even — but the region’s economic success means more infrastructure to support the growing number of jobs and people moving into the area to work those jobs.

According to a new report the area isn’t keeping pace with the number of new homes needed to house the region’s growing population.

In fact the region needs to build more than 14,000 housing units per year to accommodate about 500,000 new jobs and 1 million new residents by 2050, according to a new housing need assessment report from the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio and the BIA Foundation.

“The cause of central Ohio’s rising home prices and apartment rents comes to light in this data-driven analysis, which indicates just how significantly we’re underbuilding relative to demand — and how the shortfall will worsen over the coming decades if nothing changes,” said Jon Melchi, Executive Director, Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. “This report will guide important discussions about how the region can address the issue and its root causes — unfavorable density requirements, workforce and labor shortages, regulatory costs and material inflation — as we aim to supply homes and apartments at all price points and in all communities to support the growth of our entire region.”

The report based its estimates of new residential housing on projected job growth over the next few decades.

The region has been building about 8,000 housing units per year, a shortfall of about 6,000 units or 43 percent, according to the report.

The region has a population of 2 million people, according to 2017 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 10-county metro area would need nearly 680,000 new housing units by 2050, based on 2010 to 2017 historical growth trends, according to the report. Franklin County would need 482,739 housing units based on the same trends.

“Based on our estimates, permitting activity needs to increase two to three-fold to meet the projected housing need over the next several decades,” the report stated.

The BIA tied housing need with job growth because there is one-to-one. For instance, there were 276,169 housing permits issued from 1990 to 2017 compared to 276,221 seasonally adjusted jobs during the same period.

A lack of housing is impacting affordability for homes. For instance, the compounded annual growth rate for home sale prices was 5.85 percent, nearly five times more than the rate for the median household income.

Additionally, central Ohio is performing below with its national peers, according to the report. Austin, Texas, Charlotte, N.C., and Nashville, Tenn., have averaged two to three times more permitting activity from 2010 to 2017.