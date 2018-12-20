High-end belt buckles can cost thousands of dollars

High-end belt buckles can cost thousands of dollars

Whether gemstone-encrusted or fashioned from a precious metal, high-end belt buckles hold a special place in the hearts of their creators and the collectors who buy and wear them.

Retail galleries and specialty shopping websites are filled with about every luxury taste (understated, being the exception) and spending limit.

It’s Miami-based retailer J.W. Cooper’s desire to prompt from every visitor to its Bal Harbour boutique the following: “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

The company’s CEO Todd Rauchwerger, a 30-year retail veteran, continues to surprise loyal clientele and the discerning visitors to the swanky Miami Beach enclave with custom accessories and the most unusual handmade custom buckles, in addition to other jewelry and fine art carvings.

Consider the solid 18-karat yellow and white gold skull buckle — a J.W. Cooper original listed at $85,000.

The high polish of the gold is matched by a diamond set in the skull’s right eye socket, while the socket on the left houses the Eye of Providence in miniature.

A coin-sized pull tab at the top of the buckle is part of a mechanism that makes the mouth of the skull open to reveal a pop-up cigar.

For considerably less — a $5,995 sale price — the retailer is selling a custom-made sterling silver cross buckle with four rubies and black diamonds set in 18-karat gold bezels.

“Here, the possibilities to ignite excitement are infinite, and the creative forces behind our products wouldn’t have it any other way,” the retailer boasts on its website, jwcooper.com.

J.W. Cooper invites its clientele to match one of these originals with a fine leather belt and an original piece from a choice fashion house, such as Prada, Gucci or Zegna, to individualize one’s wardrobe transform themselves into style icons.

Etsy and other online shopping venues offer even greater selection at all price points.

A recent appraisal of Etsy’s contributions to this specialized segment came up with a rare T-Rex belt buckle designed by Barry Kieselstein-Cord.

The numbered, limited-edition piece retails for $1,799.

According to the Etsy listing, the sterling silver dinosaur head buckle is hallmarked B. Kieselstein-Cord 1998.

The artists works have been placed in museums and upscale collections around the world.

“A true collectors item or great gift idea,” the website promises.

Kieselstein belt straps also available for purchase.