High-tech virtual reality venue coming to Columbus

High-tech virtual reality venue coming to Columbus

A location-based virtual reality studio and retailer is coming to central Ohio next year.

Dreamscape Immersive has partnered with AMC Theatres to introduce one of four stand-alone and in-theatre venues in the central Ohio market. The other locations incude Dallas and New York.

“What sets Dreamscape VR apart from all others are the magical minds responsible for crafting such captivating, immersive experiences, the likes of which has never been seen before,” said Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Entertainment, in a statement. “Audiences have come to expect innovations from our company, and Dreamscape and AMC are going to deliver a next-level entertainment option.”

It’s unclear where the venue would be located. AMC did not respond to The Daily Reporter’s request for comment.

The VR company has a slate of free-roaming VR experiences including original adventures that were introduced at its premier location in Westfield Century City. The company promises people will experience an immersive and full sensory storytelling.

“At its heart, Dreamscape is about merging the scope and emotional power of cinema with the pure visceral excitement of a great theme-park ride — all within a totally new VR technology that allows our audience to enter into and become part of the story,” Walter Parkes, co-chairman of Dreamscape Immersive, said in a statement.

Virtual and augmented reality technology already have presence in central Ohio. Dublin-based Holopundits, for instance, is working with companies to apply the technology to their businesses.

Feazel Inc. uses VR technology to provide a virtual guide for roof replacement quotas. Epcon Communities provies VR-related services for potential homebuyers who can view a virtual house on an empty lot.

Virtual reality and related technologies are among the prevalent in everyday life. But such technology has found varied success among certain income groups, Jonathan Crowl wrote for Skyword in August.

“In terms of memorable brand experiences, VR offers a degree of immersion that no other medium can match. But, so far, that consumer love hasn’t translated to mass adoption,” Crowl said. “For all of the appeal of virtual reality, the hardware to drive such experiences typically costs hundreds of dollars, putting it out of reach of many consumers.”

And some of the wealthiest customers are no longer impressed with the typical luxury goods and services.

And hyper-experiential home virtual reality devices are among the number of areas such customers fascinated.

Other areas include life extension biotechnology, neuro-scientific performance enhancers, health care robotics, and travel experiences that defy gravity, according to the Luxury Insstitute’s report on the luxury trends for next year.

“Wealthy individuals are no longer impressed by what they view as mundane luxury goods and services. They crave far out solutions and experiences that used to be the lore of science fiction,” the network of elite, on-demand luxury consultants stated in a press release.

Instead augmented reality becomes the more practical experience, while VR is a luxury. Both technologies spending worlwide is projected to reach $215 billion compared with $12.8 billion last year, according to Statista.

“Both offer significant value in their unique ways of delivering experiences: AR by overlaying content and experiences onto the physical world, and VR by bringing users into a completely original, digital world,” Crowl said.