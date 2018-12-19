Crack down on neglected boats on private property proposed

It is unlikely a House bill to crack down on junk watercraft left neglected on private property but in view of the general public will make it to the Ohio Senate before the end of a lame duck session.

First introduced last month, House Bill 766 explicitly would prohibit a property owner from leaving a junk watercraft vessel or outboard motor uncovered in the open on the owner’s property.

The bill’s sponsor, Port Clinton Rep. Steve Arndt, a Republican, said he got the idea for such legislation traveling throughout his district this summer.

“Within one week, I was approached by four different property owners asking me to address this problem, as they had reached out to their township trustees (who) informed them that nothing could be done to address the issue,” the lawmaker said during testimony of his bill.

According to HB 766, a property owner would be prohibited from knowingly failing to comply with a notice from a local authority to cover, house or remove a junk vessel, such as a watercraft or outboard motor, on the owner’s property within 10 days of receiving such notice.

A violation of the prohibition would result in a minor misdemeanor charge, with a fine up to $150.

HB 766 defines a junk watercraft vessel or outboard motor as any vessel three years old or older that is inoperable and has a fair market value of $1,500 or less.

Ohio Township Association Executive Director Matthew DeTemple noted in testimony in support of the bill that under current law townships have permissive authority to deal with junk motor vehicles in their jurisdiction.

“Unfortunately, there is not same authority relating to junk watercraft,” he wrote for the association. “For those townships that are geographically along or near rivers or lakes, junk watercraft is just as prevalent as junk motor vehicles.”

HB 766 lists the following authorities as those vested with the authority provide notice to offending property owners:

A county sheriff;

The chief of police or legislative authority of a municipal corporation;

A state highway patrol trooper; and

A board of township trustees or the board’s designee.

Analysis of the bill provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission noted that it is likely that municipal corporations already may order junk vessels and outboard motors into storage under home-rule authority.

DeTemple noted that townships would have to follow all applicable notification processes and open meeting laws when seeking to remove a junk watercraft or outboard motor.

“Today’s fiberglass boats, (when) structurally compromised, do not decompose like older boats constructed only of wood,” Arndt said. “These watercraft are left to decay in many communities throughout our state.

“Over time, these boats become an eyesore and degrade property values.”

On behalf of Ottawa County’s Danbury Township Board of Trustees, Dianne Rozak said the bill would go along way to assist the township’s efforts to address such issues.

“Danbury Township encompasses an area of 17.76 square miles which includes 32.75 miles of Lake Erie, Sandusky Bay and Harbor shoreline,” she wrote in testimony. “Our township has more miles of shoreline than any other political subdivision in the State of Ohio.”

She tallied 60 marinas, 2,220 docks and 4,440 boat wells.

“Of these, 1,710 wells are transient and not deeded to real property,” she continued. “In 2017 there were 7,542 boats registered in Ottawa County.

“Excluded from this number are boats arriving from other counties within Ohio and boats brought in from out-of-state for use during the season.”

Rozak pushed for lawmakers to include jet skis and recreational vehicles in the bill.

“This legislation would simply give local authorities the same tools to address this problem as they would a junk vehicle that rusts away in someone’s yard,” Arndt concluded.

The measure has advanced as far as a second hearing before members of the State and Local Government Committee in the Ohio House of Representatives.

It had not been scheduled subsequent hearing at time of publication.