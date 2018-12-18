Urban luxury spreading beyond the downtown core

As new downtown apartment and condominium projects flourish, adjacent neighborhoods are raising the bar with luxury homes that offer the high life in long-established, desirable residential communities.

Two of the hottest rental markets in Columbus are the Short North and Merion Village neighborhoods and each, in recent years, has added luxury living options for those who want downtown proximity without too much hassle.

Just a couple of blocks from Schiller Park in the heart of German Village, Barrett Urban Luxury Apartments in the former Barrett Middle School building on Deshler Avenue is a prime example of how old, unused buildings may be repurposed into a luxury showcase.

Towering tin ceilings and original hardwood floors paired with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances bring the charm of village living in a modern way.

In addition to the park, restaurants, sports and entertainment, arts, culture, activities and endless area events and festivals are within walking distance.

On its marketing website — www.barrettcolumbus.com — the property boasts urban reuse.

“After sitting virtually unused for almost a decade, this historic building has been reclaimed and remained, protecting its charm,” the site said. “Its preservation reflects our commitment to the community, our heritage and the environment.

One and two-bedroom apartments range in square footage from 516 square feet to 1,648 square feet. One bedrooms begins start at $984 a month, while two-bedroom apartments start at a rental rate of $1,384 a month.

Barrett features a well equipped Library Lounge clubroom for residents, complete with complementary Starbucks coffee.

Aston Place is on West Third Avenue, a block from the shops, bars and restaurants on North High Street in the city’s Short North Arts District.

The new apartment community features one- and two-bedroom floorplans with luxury plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, 10-feet ceilings and huge walk-in closets.

The community’s website — astonplace.com — lists apartment sizes from 737 square feet to 1,227 square feet. Rental rates were not available.

The property boasts elevator access, a patio lounge with outdoor kitchen access, a business center with wi-fi access and professional, on-site maintenance.

Both properties are pet friendly.

Although these two Columbus neighborhoods get high marks for walkability, a resident of either has options to get to the other side of town or five blocks away to a friend’s home.

Barrett boasts apartments with attached garages, while Aston Place provides bike parking.

Each community being situated within the greater downtown area, however, ensures even more options, such as CoGo bike rental and COTA’s free Cbus loop that connects Short North and German Village.