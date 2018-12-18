Report: Columbus holiday shoppers wait until the last minute

Since Thanksgiving Day, Holiday shoppers had more than a month’s worth of time to wrap up shopping before Christmas Day.

But in reality, 40 percent of Americans wait until the final week or don’t finish at all, according to a recent survey from Hilton Honors, a guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 16 hotel brands.

And Columbus was among the top 10 cities that put off shopping until this week or the day before Christmas. The city ranked sixth on the list.

“This year, holiday shopping should have been a breeze with a whopping 32 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day,” the Hilton Honors stated in its release about the survey. “Despite the added time … 50 percent of shoppers wait until the last month.”

Cleveland ranked first and was noted as the least prepared.

Orlando, Fla., came in second, follow by Raleigh, N.C., New York and Providence, R.I. And after Columbus, Los Angeles ranked seventh, followed by Las Vegas, Atlanta and Phoenix.

Additionally, Columbus ranked seventh among the top 10 cities most likely to gift friends and family with experiences instead of items this holiday season.

Providence, R.I. came in first on that list, followed by San Antonio, St. Louis, Albuquerque, N.M., San Francisco and Sacramento, Calif. Salt Lake City came in eighth, followed by Las Vegas and Boston.

Economic forecasters from the University of Cincinnati Economics Center and the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants expect Ohio shoppers to spend $24.9 billion this holiday season, up 3.2 percent from last year, as the state experiences growth in jobs, wages and housing prices among other factors.

“This forecast gives all Ohioans an accurate assessment of consumer attitudes and intentions this holiday season, continuing to fulfill our mission to provide insight and advice on Ohio’s retail sector and the consumers we serve,” said John McGough, executive director of Focus on Ohio’s Future, the OCRM’s research arm.

Additionally, prior reporting indicated that consumers are expected to spend an average $1,007 during the holiday season, up 4.1 percent from last year, according to the National retail Federation trade group’s nationwide survey.

“Confidence is near an all-time high, unemployment is the lowest we’ve seen in decades and take-home wages are up,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said last month. “All of that is reflected in consumers’ buying plans. Retailers expect strong demand this year, and are prepared with a wide array of merchandise while offering strong deals and promotions during the busiest and most competitive shopping season of the year period.”

Shoppers who wait until the last minute should consider shopping online first before going to the brick-and-mortar stores, Kendall Little writes for Bankrate.com.

Additionally, he recommends shoppers to save receipts; shop at stores with extended hours to avoid crowds; utilize coupons and loyalty programs; and shop for deals on “Super Saturday,” the last Saturday before Christmas, which is typically among the busiest shopping days of the year.

“Gift cards are perfect for procrastinating gift-buyers. And you can even score great deals on them if you shop smart,” he said, citing websites such as GiftCardGranny.com and CardPool.com.