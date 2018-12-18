Auditor’s e-school report targets Ohio Dept. of Ed. oversight disparities

Outgoing state Auditor Dave Yost last week published a report detailing what he characterized as significant flaws in the state’s system for funding online charter schools.

Yost, who was elected Ohio attorney general last month to succeed Gov.-elect Mike DeWine, was mostly critical of the state department of education and its management of e-schools.

“Before 2016, e-schools essentially were paid to educate students based on enrollment, the same method used by the state to pay conventional public schools,” Beth Gianforcaro, Yost’s press secretary, said in a press release. “But in 2016, the Ohio Department of Education began requiring e-schools to document the time that e-school students spent in learning activities — whether those activities occurred online or offline.

“Online learning activities were to be documented with logs of students’ online time. Offline activities, such as reading books, writing reports or doing other homework, were to be documented by students and parents, who would periodically submit a log of these activities to the school, to be certified by school authorities.”

End result was that e-schools would be paid only for the time they could document — a reasonable request.

Poor training of Department of Education staff and inequities in treatment of conventional schools and e-schools, however, resulted in many of the state’s online community schools in turmoil, “beset by new enrollment documentation requirements, accusations of malfeasance and punishing clawbacks of state foundation payments,” the press release continued.

Specifically, the auditor’s office found that education department staff often were unaware of the department’s own requirements, they applied the requirements inconsistently or erroneously, failed to check e-school documentation for problems, such as overlap, or accepted the e-school’s claim that duplication had been eliminated, when it hadn’t.

E-schools now are subject to strict documentation of participation in online learning activities, whereas online learning activities adopted by conventional public schools are not subject to the same documentation requirements.

“E-schools lose funding if they fail to fully document online learning activities,” Gianforcaro said. “Conventional public schools do not.”

Many schools were unable to fully document student participation and were subjected to returning funding to the education department.

Software incompatibility and the non-uniformity in educational programs were partly responsible for these shortcomings, officials said.

Because e-schools typically use a variety of online education programs from various vendors, each has unique formatting.

Additionally, Ohio is the only state that requires documentation of online learning activities, and only started requiring such documentation in 2016. Most online educational programs were not designed with this documentation in mind, Gianforcaro explained, and vendors purged such information to free up digital storage space.

“As I have been saying for years, Ohio’s funding method for e-schools fails to ensure that students are educated and that taxpayers are getting their money’s worth,” Yost said in the prepared statement. “I’m pleased that the legislature has created a panel to examine this problem and this report is intended to provide background and suggestions.”

The report recommended the following to lawmakers and state government:

Explore e-school funding best practices, including performance-based funding, such as that used in New Hampshire, which pays schools based on a student’s competency or mastery of a subject. Other states have implemented a hybrid system, with funding based in part on enrollment and in part on student exit exams;

Define ambiguous terms and eliminate subjectivity from evaluations;

Consider dividing or restructuring the education department’s duties;

Review all school funding methods to identify and eliminate evaluation and pay inconsistencies;

Require the education department’s handbook for e-school evaluations be approved by the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review; and

Provide e-school operators with a list of education department-approved vendors of online learning programs and related systems.

The Department of Education had not published a response to the report by press time.