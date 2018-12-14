Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources offers gift ideas for outdoorsy Buckeyes

From the stamp collector in the family to the neighbor who spends every spare moment outside, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources offers a number of gift options for people who want to give the gift of Ohio’s great outdoors.

The state agency encourages Ohioans to consider a gift that invites loved ones to step away from their screens and spend time enjoying nature.

The newest option of the unique gifts available from ODNR are the multi-year and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses. License buyers can choose from three-year, five-year, 10-year and lifetime hunting or fishing licenses.

All money generated from the sale of multi-year and lifetime licenses is deposited into the state Wildlife Fund, where it will be used to protect and enhance Ohio’s wildlife populations, according to an ODNR press release.

All necessary age and residency documentation must be presented at either a wildlife office or to a notary for validation associated with the completed application at the time of purchase, officials said.

All single-year and multi-year licenses are available for purchase online at wildlife.ohiodnr.gov and at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state if an Ohio driver license or state identification is associated with the customer’s account.

Lifetime licenses are available for purchase by online application or at any of the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s five district offices or headquarters in Columbus.

If hunting or fishing doesn’t appeal to the gift recipient, an Ohio State Parks gift card or gift certificate makes a perfect present for anyone who appreciates the great outdoors.

Gift cards and gift certificates may be used at Ohio State Parks for overnight stays at state lodges, cabins and campsites.

They also may be redeemed at state operated retail stores, for golfing at six public courses at Ohio State Parks, or for boat rentals at many state park marinas.

Cards and certificates are available in any denomination and with no expiration date, online at parks.ohiodnr.gov/giftcards, any state park office or by calling 866-644-6727.

Similar to State Park certificates are Ohio Wildlife gift certificates, which can be used for the purchase licenses, permits, the Wild Ohio magazine and wetland and legacy stamps.

Wildlife gift certificates may be purchased online for any amount and are valid one year from the date of purchase.

Finally, the Wild Ohio Magazine, which provides readers an entertaining look into Ohio’s wildlife and conservation activities, and Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamps, which allow wildlife enthusiasts the opportunity to directly impact the future of native wildlife, are available for purchase.

The magazine is delivered six times per year, one of which is a calendar edition, for $5 per year for individuals who purchase at a license vendor or online through the Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System or $10 with a mail-in form.

The purchase of an Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp for $15 includes a collectible stamp, window cling and commemorative card.

Displaying the stamp at eight state park lodges earns visitors a 25 percent discount on lodge rooms for weekday stays.

Stamps may be purchased at Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System.