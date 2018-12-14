Dublin startup uses blockchain to create travelers checks

A Dublin-based startup company is using blockchain technology to create travelers checks for the digital age.

The founders of TravelCash wanted to make payments easier when traveling abroad using a blockchain-based currency combined with a mobile payment and rewards system.

“Imagine being on vacation at the beach in a foreign country and the issues you will encounter related to money,” said Will Gozzard, TravelCash co-founder and interim CEO, in an email to The Daily Reporter. “First, there is a different currency, so you will have to exchange your money at the border, and you will pay a fee to do so. If you happen to need additional cash while you’re there, good luck using the local ATMs. Many don’t work, are not on your bank’s payment platform, and almost all of them charge heavy fees for use.

“But that’s not all,” he added. “You also have to worry about credit card fraud, theft and exposure of your personal information.”

Gozzard cited a WalletHub study that reported the percentage of card holders who experienced fraud, ranging between 40 and 60 percent.

That includes Mexico, a popular tourist destination, and where 56 percent of card holders experience credit card fraud, an increase of 23 percent from 2014 to 2016.

“Using TravelCash, you don’t have to worry about currency exchange fees, credit card fees, the need for ATMs or the risk of having your money — or worse — you identify stolen,” Gozzard said. “You simply pay with your phone, leaving your wallet or purse locked in the safe in your room. You have your phone with you to take photos, listen to music and communicate with friends and family away. Why not use it to pay for things as well?”

Additionally, TravelCash’s technology could benefit merchants as well as consumers.

Merchants may pay 2 to 4.5 percent on each credit card transaction along with fees and equipment charges. And challenges to purchases or chargebacks can incur higher fees, Gozzard said.

On the other hand, TravelCash charge merchants 1 percent on fees.

“Several high-volume/low-margin businesses, especially those in the travel industry, continued to see their profit margins shrink, often from excessive credit card fees,” Gozzard said. “Our goal is to provide these high-volume/low-margin businesses with a payment alternative that can save them on average up to 50 percent, 70 percent, or more, in credit card fees and other payment-related charges.”

The founders started Travel Cash in January. It employs six people with nearly a century of combined experience in banking, finance, travel, marketing, government relations and business development. Gozzard and the two other co-founders lived in central Ohio prior to establishing TravelCash.

“It was very trendy over the last couple of years to base blockchain and cryptocurrency companies outside the U.S., the thought never crossed our minds,” Gozzard said. “From the outset, we were proud to call Columbus home.”

Columbus is home to other blockchain companies such as SafeChain. And Ohio recently became the first U.S. state to recognize bitcoin as a form of payment for taxes.

“Living here, we also have watched Columbus experience incredible growth, especially in the technology sector. We truly believe Columbus could become a tech hub of the Midwest. We want to be a part of that,” Gozzard said.

Bitcoin as a form of currency hasn’t been successful in the past, a point Gozzard acknowledged. But the issue was a lack of a payment system between consumers and merchants, he said.

“Crypto 1.0, so to speak, was all about the coins themselves. Now, the industry’s attention has turned to payment processing systems in an effort to make those coins more functional and efficient as forms of payment,” Gozzard said. “Today, there are several great platforms that exist, such as Stellar, EOS and Ethereum. The next step is the development of payment solution systems such as TravelCash that will allow fast, efficient payment for everyday spending.”

TravelCash founders have watched blockchain and cryptocurrency companies come and go as bitcoin’s value increased more than $19,000 before dropping to below $4,000.

The volatile climate has helped weed out many companies that didn’t belong in the industry, Gozzard said.

“Many were just ideas, whose founders had no real business plans and whose coins served no real function, other than to act as a speculative stock,” he said. “TravelCash is different.”

While the company had to invest in legal advice to tackle the void of U.S. regulations, it expects a substantial shift in the nation to mobile-based payments systems.

“I believe that we haven’t scratched the surface on the capabilities of blockchain technology,” Gozard said. “Over the next three to five years it will certainly be exciting to watch all the innovation that stems from this technology. We believe TravelCash is poised to take advantage of this technologic and become industry leaders in what many call ‘the new economy.’”