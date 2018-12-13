Proposal would give out-of-state military members reduced rates on college tuition

A measure that would allow active military service members and their families to study at Ohio colleges and universities at in-state tuition rates without the obligation of permanently residing in the Buckeye State recently cleared the Ohio House of Representatives by unanimous vote.

With Wright-Patterson Air Force Base practically in his backyard, Beavercreek Rep. Rick Perales, a Republican, championed House Bill 603 to grant residency status to all active-duty military service members and to their spouses and dependents for the purpose of paying in-state tuition at state institutions of higher education.

“I am sure many of you are aware of the tremendous sacrifices service members and their families make for citizens of the United States,” Perales told members of the Higher Education and Workforce Development Committee. “Their service to our country is brave and commendable, and it is the reason I am so passionate about supporting our current service members and our veterans after they retire their uniform.

“For many, college is an option to gain the skills needed to find a job after their service is over. For some, it is a place to start over and begin the career they have always dreamed of after their call to serve has been completed.”

Additionally, he said, the dependents of active-duty service members find themselves frequently moving, leaving them without a permanent home.

“It is hard to justify limiting a dependent’s college choices to the state in which his or her parent or guardian was last stationed or their servicemember’s home of record,” Perales continued.

Universities across the state currently have varying levels of support for members of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

HB 603 would make all of Ohio’s public colleges and universities consistent across the board by waiving the one-year living requirement, immediately making our active-duty members and their dependents eligible for in-state tuition.

Perales noted the measure poses the potential to reduce drastically the economic burden of attending postsecondary institutions for servicemembers who wish to further their education and their families who follow them as they are stationed in Ohio.

“Logistically, Ohio attracted 21,594 out-of-state freshmen in 2016 alone, and many people who attend college in our great state choose to stay,” the lawmaker said. “These college graduates then influence our economy and our work force and make an impact on the community around them.

“If we could make Ohio institutions viable options for current active-duty members and their families, we could be growing our workforce; from both children remaining in the state for school and career opportunities, and these service members who may choose to make Ohio their home after they hang up their uniform.”

“Imagine the impact on Ohio of having thousands of family and military members stay in and move to our state for college versus leaving the state,” said Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Cassie Barlow, COO of Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education. “This is an annual impact I can’t begin to estimate, and just continues to expand on an annual basis.”

She said southwest Ohio schools have a $7.3 billion impact on the region each year and expected HB 603 would boost the impact.

“My family and I were honored to serve our country for 26 years, moving 13 times to different locations all around the world,” Barlow said. “During our time in the military, we watched college-aged military family members travel to colleges in states different from where their families were stationed, so they could ‘go home’ to receive in-state tuition.

“This separation was always a challenge for military families, both financially and mentally. This is a common practice in the military culture, to enable military families to save money.”

She said similarly military members would choose to attend online schools because the local schools didn’t recognize them as residents.

Specifically, the bill calls for the chancellor of higher education to grant Ohio residency to military service members on active duty, as well as their spouses and dependents, for the purposes of qualifying for in-state tuition at state institutions of higher education.

Additionally, military service members, spouses, and dependents would not be required to live in the state as of the first day of an institution’s term of enrollment in order to qualify as Ohio residents.

A dozen fellow House members have signed on to the bill as cosponsors.

HB 603 awaits Senate consideration.