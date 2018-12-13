New tax break promises could add 750 jobs to region

New tax break promises could add 750 jobs to region

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has reviewed and signed off on tax breaks for central Ohio projects expected to result in more than $28 million in new payroll.

The three projects are set to create 750 new jobs in Franklin, Delaware, Logan and Ross counties

Trinity Health Corp. in Columbus is expected to create the lion’s share of those full-time jobs at 450, generating $14.4 million in new annual payroll and retaining $8.2 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s consolidation project.

The company operates continuing care locations, including home care, hospice and senior living facilities, according to a press release from Gov. John Kasich’s office.

The authority approved a 1.395 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.

Logistics and supply chain provider NEX Transport Inc. was awarded a 1.318 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for its projection of an additional 200 full-time positions, generating $7.3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $22.7 million in existing payroll.

The project encompasses expansion at the company’s locations in Delaware, East Liberty and Bellefontaine.

Finally, PACCAR Inc., also known as Kenworth, plans to create 100 full-time positions, generating $6.6 million in new annual payroll and retaining $155.4 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Green Township, Ross County.

The manufacturer of heavy- and medium-duty trucks was awarded a 1.013 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Tax breaks for the three regional projects were in addition to nine other projects, statewide, expected to produce an additional $41 million in new payroll.

In total, the dozen projects are forecast to spur investments across the state in excess of $900 million.

Five northeast Ohio projects expected to created more than $13 million in new payroll were awarded Job Creation Tax credits and one project, Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., was awarded a 100 percent, 15-year data center sales tax exemption.

Projects in Sharonville and Monroe, in the state’s Southwest, forecast $22.9 million in new payroll for 470 new jobs.

Each project was awarded Job Creation Tax credits.

The authority also awarded a Job Creation Tax Credit and a 100 percent, 15-year data center sales tax exemption for this project for Everstream Solutions LLC and Montauk Innovations LLC, respectively.

Neither project has selected its location yet. The pair, however, projected creation of 70 full-time positions, generating $5.5 million in new annual payroll.