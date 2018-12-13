New digital mortgage company launches in New Albany

A veteran of the mortgage and home refinance industry has started a technology company aimed to make it easier and faster for homebuyers or people refinancing their homes to complete the process.

The New Albany-based company’s proprietary artificial intelligence tech, LOAi, uses artificial intelligence to analyze thousands of data points and past loans to instantly provide loan advisers with personalized loan selections.

Dan Snyder, the CEO and founder of Lower.com., joined the mortgage industry in 2007, five days before the financial crash leading up to The Great Recession.

Snyder said the moment gave him the experience to build up in this working industry in this new reality. He found success after co-founding another mortgage company, Homeside Financial, in 2013.

Snyder started Lower to cater a mobile-first customer, whether its a first-time buyer or an empty-nestor.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans are expected to apply for a mortgage, completing the application process online, according to a report from Ellie Mae.

But Snyder said its technology provides confidence that consumers got the best possible loan.

“The online lending process is broken. Self-service works for selling socks, but not for a life-changing decision like a mortgage,” Snyder said. “Unlike other digital lenders, we use technology to boost the expertise of our loan advisors, not replace them. We arm homebuyers with technology, transparency and data so that they can feel confident they are making the best decision possible.”

With Lower, homebuyers can complete the application process in about five to 10 minutes and without the need to complete lengthy online forms or find, scan and submit paperwork.

The company said its key features include lower rates because its centralized location in New Albany reduces overhead; a responsive digital application for mobile and desktop users; lower monthly payments; no lending fees on future refinances; and loan advisers are available 24-7.

“We’re excited to launch it,” Snyder said.

The company is licensed to do business in 29 states and expand to 50 states in the next 10 to 18 months. It plans to hire about 200 employees in by the end of 2019. Positions include sales, marketing, operations and technology.

“Columbus has really become quite the tech hub,” Snyder said, citing companies such as CoverMyMeds and Root Insurance.

That along with a talent pipeline from The Ohio State University, a low cost of living and its relatively light traffic made the area “super attractive,” Snyder said.

But the company plans to work with local universities on a curriculum to bring in more talent, especially millennials who can work with millennial consumers.

“Nobody in fifth grade dreams of being in the mortgage industry,” Snyder said.

Other challenges the company faces are low inventory, rising interest rates and home affordability. Snyder said he expects those issues to level out next year.

Inventory increased on an annual basis in October, according to a report from Zillow. There were 3 percent more homes for sale across the country than there were a year ago, while home values increased more than 7 percent.

And home inventory has increased nearly 5 percent in central Ohio in the past year while home values increased 8.3 percent.

“In yet another sign that the housing market is cooling, we’re finally starting to see inventory return after several years of annual declines,” said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas. “The combination of tight supply and strong demand have pushed up home values in recent years, but markets always ebb and flow and there is no doubt that the tides that have buoyed sellers are shifting.

“Buyers are not out of the woods yet,” he added. “While there are more homes for sale, rising mortgage rates are quickly eating into what they can afford to pay. First-time buyers have benefited from flat or falling rents over the past year — making it somewhat easier to save for a down payment — but the decline in rents could be short-lived if higher buying costs push some people back toward the rental market.”

Snyder said Lower plans to offer products such as student, personal and commercial loans over the next three to five years.

While he navigated through the last recession in his industry, Snyder doesn’t expect housing to be the cause of the next one.

There will be another one, but Snyder doesn’t have an opinion of what it would be. But the last recession helped provide a correction for the mortgage industry.

“There’s never been better loans than there has in the last seven years,” he said.