Central Ohio entrepreneur nuts about his new buckeye product

Central Ohio entrepreneur nuts about his new buckeye product

Ohio is the heart of Geoffrey Lawson’s ecommerce business.

“Legacy” is how the founder of Curio Cubes would describe his business in a single word. Curio Cubes are buckeyes frozen in lucite. They are cubed shape and translucent to see the buckeye in the center.

“My ancestors settled in Ohio several generations ago and I am happy that I was raised in Ohio,” Lawson said. “Ohioans know that if you are born or raised in Ohio then you are a buckeye for life and that carrying a buckeye is good luck.”

Lawson was impressed with his curio cube display and said it “would elevate the buckeye to a safe and permanent pedestal that I could set on my desk for all to view.”

Lawson understands the importance of the buckeye’s association with The Ohio State University and the school’s significance to Ohio’s identity. His grandfather received his law degree from OSU and his father graduated from the school.

After Lawson graduated, he moved to Washington D.C., his career taking him to Afghanistan, Pakistan and the country of Georgia. During that time his father died, a devastating blow to Lawson.

Lawson kept a simple buckeye on his desk or in his pocket as a comfort to his homesickness and his grief for his late father.

“But, it’s not easy to display a buckeye on a desk. I would knock the buckeye off my desk and I could not find it or my colleagues did not know what a buckeye was,” Lawson said.

Oftentimes, his colleagues would ask: “‘Why do you have a rotten grape on your desk,’” Lawson said.

That inspired him to come up with a buckeye display for work and at home. Now he wants to share the Curio Cube with others who are passionate about their hometown, state or alma mater. Curio Cubes has been in business for two months.

“We would like the Curio Cube to be the ‘go-to’ gift for people in Ohio during a special occasion,” Lawson said. “We are also marketing to large organizations. For example, a corporation can engrave its logo and gift the engraved Curio Cube to recognize an exceptional employee or a fraternity can engrave its Greek letters and give to its pledges.”

Lawson relies on family and friends with the business including harvesting and preserving buckeyes for cubes.

His wife, who comes from a family of entrepreneurs, is able to provide support, while his mother has sold the product outside Ohio Stadium during football games. He works with a designer for design and packaging, website and store collateral.

In addition, the young business has come across a variety of challenges such as raising awareness. Lawson has set up a booth for his business at many events.

Collecting and preserving buckeyes is another challenge as they fall once a year and, therefore, he has to collect as many and preserve them for the year.

“But, I am a big fan of iteration and making small mistakes and adjustments rather than making big plans that lead to big failures,” Lawson said. “My goal is to move quickly, make mistakes, adjust, and continue moving forward.”

A “curio” is a term to describe a rare, unusual or an intriguing object, Lawson said. He didn’t want the business to have an Ohio-specific name as he plans to expand to all 50 states.

“I would like to expand to providing products that have meaning to residents of other states, cities, and university alumni,” Lawson said. “We have created other samples and obtained copyright protection to market to other markets.”

The business is a passion project for Lawson who still has a full-time job with long hours. So he often works on Curio Cubes late at night or on the weekends. He mostly spends time preparing his business’ social media accounts and contacting potential customers. He also has been working on designing new store collateral and finding a vendor to provide it.

“I want people to have a small daily reminder of where they grew up so they can be proud, confident, and courageous,” Lawson said. “And Curio Cubes is giving me an opportunity to continue on my father’s legacy.”