Bill adopting state flag retirement protocol advances

The Ohio burgee — the Buckeye State’s distinctive state flag — soon may have an official retirement ceremony.

A bill to adopt such a policy has cleared both houses of the Ohio Legislature and awaits forwarding to Gov. John Kasich for his signature by the end of the 132nd General Assembly at year’s end.

As state flag history goes, here in the 17th state, a retirement protocol is right on schedule.

Ohio did not adopt a state flag for the first 99 years of its existence, and it wasn’t for another 100 years that legislators approved a specific pledge of allegiance to the state flag.

According to the Norwalk lawmaker championing the retirement ceremony, House Bill 359 would add the last piece of the state flag’s life — retirement.

“I am sure many in this room have heard of or participated in a retirement of the U.S. Flag,” Republican Rep. Dick Stein said in written testimony to senate committee members. “Many groups including the VFW, American Legion, all branches of the military, and the Boy Scouts regularly gather for ceremonial flag retirements.

“These groups follow strict guidelines established in the United States Flag Code to ensure the integrity of the flag is upheld in display and through retirement. HB 359 will afford the same treatment to our state symbol.”

It was a Lorain County high school junior and Eagle Scout candidate, Brandon Tolle, who made Stein aware of the exception.

“Over the past several years, the lack of a way to retire the state flag was shown to me in subtle ways,” Tolle told members of the Government Oversight and Reform Committee. “The first of which was at my hometown VFW,” while participating in a flag retirement ceremony.

“After the speech and separation of the parts of the flag, the U.S. flag was placed into the fire. When it came to our state flag, a few words were said before the flag was dropped into the fire.”

Tolle said it was several years later when he attended an informative flag program that he learned the official way fold the Ohio burgee, which had been devised as an Eagle Scout project in 2005.

“After the class was over I made it a point to ask whether or not there was a way to retire the Ohio flag,” he said. “I was simply told that there were several ways; however, none were official.

“After that moment I knew what I could accomplish, not only for myself but, for the state, as well.”

The ceremony specifies separating the flag into six pieces — the five stripes are to be separated from the blue field — while the wording of the ceremony draws on the symbolism of the flag with the stripes representing the roads and waterways and the blue field, the hills and valleys.

HB 359 would require each piece to be retired by fire.

“A bill like this allows us to pay our respects to a tattered flag that has represented our state, and our ideas in years in which it was flown,” Tolle said. “The Ohio flag is unique in its shape from other flags in the United States; however, I feel it still deserves to be respected like any other flag out there.”