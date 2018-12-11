Columbus materials firm awarded Third Frontier grant

Columbus-based Agile Ultrasonics Corp. was awarded $100,000 in development grant funding for the purchase of additional ultrasonic equipment, according to an announcement from the Ohio Development Services Agency, listing an award of grants totaling more than $3 million.

Funding is derived from the state’s Third Frontier Commission, which named grant awardees of the commission’s Technology Validation and Start-up Fund and Entrepreneurial Services Provider Program last week.

The grant awarded Agile Ultrasonics Corp. is slated for a project that would allow the company to scale a prototype to process composite materials, according to a a press release.

The program was developed to assist companies that seek to accelerate commercialization through activities such as market research and further prototyping with the ultimate goal of licensing institution-owned technologies.

A Dayton company, Ignyte Assurance Platform, also received a $100,000 grant to develop and integrate cybersecurity technology from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to improve data collection and analysis.

Other statewide winners included:

CollaMedix Inc., located in the city of Shaker Heights, was awarded $150,000 to test and manufacture a new collagen technology used to hold together and provide structural support to tissue; and

A pair of Summit County businesses — Electronic Systems Inc. and Hedgemon Inc. — each awarded a grant of $150,000. The former is expected to configure and test a potassium sensor using an electrochemical technique, while the latter plans to prototype football helmets fitted with its impact protection liner inspired by hedgehog quills.

“These entrepreneurs are moving innovation forward and strengthening Ohio’s economy,” said Ohio Development Services Director and Third Frontier Commission Chairman David Goodman. “Supporting their ingenuity builds companies and creates jobs.”

Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland was awarded $500,000 for the Case Western Reserve University Technology Validation and Start-up Fund, or TVSF.

The fund provides grants to Ohio institutions of higher education and other nonprofit research institutions for activities such as testing and prototyping to demonstrate that a technology is commercially viable with the ultimate goal being licensing technologies to companies.

Toledo-based NextTech Inc. was awarded the lion’s share of the most recent awards — a $2 million grant — for efforts in providing the following resources to entrepreneurs:

Mentorship by seasoned entrepreneurs and industry professionals;

Access to investors and capital;

Business support including legal, tax and accounting services;

Assistance developing intellectual property and marketing/sales strategies;

Help recruiting talent;

Incubators providing co-working spaces; and

Accelerators guiding entrepreneur teams through a three-month business “boot camp.”

The Ohio Third Frontier Entrepreneurial Services Provider Program is a network of resources around the state in which entrepreneurs with a startup technology company can get help to speed up their growth and getting their ideas to market, the release detailed.