Cincinnati is the most popular destination for Columbus renters looking to move away

Central Ohio had a higher share of renters looking at rental listings outside of the region than what is typical across the country, according to a a recent analysis.

Nearly 30 percent of Columbus area people were looking at such listings outside of their current metro area, while nationally it was 26.6 percent of renters, according to study from Hotpads, a Zillow subsidiary.

The study based its results on Hotpads apartment and home search platform.

Cincinnati was the most common search destination for Columbus renters looking in other markets, accounting for 2.7 percent of searches Columbus rent shoppers made.

“Trends in rental searches can indicate how renters feel about their current living situation and what they’d like to change,” said Joshua Clark, economist at HotPads. “While prospective renters looking in new cities can sometimes be tempted by affordable prices, other motivations drive many of their searches. Booming job markets tend to attract those with a wandering eye.”

He said that while many people search for homes and apartments in new cities without concrete plans to move, “over time we typically see some of these aspirational rental searches manifest into actual housing choices.”

Columbus’ had the 28th largest share of renters looking to move away among the 50 largest metropolitan areas. The city’s median rent was $1,420 per month rent, a 3.8 percent increase from a year ago.

On the other hand, Cleveland ranked with a higher share of renters seeking to move away. It ranked 12th among the metro areas with 36 percent of renters searching outside the metro area. It had a monthly median rent of $1,195, which was 2.2 percent higher than a year ago.

Chicago was the most common destination for Cleveland renters, accounting for 5.5 percent of Hotpad searches.

Cincinnati had a slightly lower share than Columbus’. It ranked 31st with 28.2 percent of renters looking outside the metro area. Its monthly median rent is $1,220, an increase of 2.9 percent from a year ago.

Like Cleveland, Chicago was the most common search for Cincinnati’s rental shoppers, accounting for 4 percent of all searches.

But unlike Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland were not among popular destinations for any of the 50 metro areas.

On the other hand, most renters ultimately decide to stick to home as more than half of renters who move end up relocating within their current city, according to the 2018 Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends report.

San Jose, Calif., had the highest share of renters searching outside the metro area. Its share was 47.9 percent, followed by Salt Lake City (46.1 percent), Hartford, Conn., (43.9 percent), Raleigh, N.C., (43.3 percent), New York (43 percent), Nashville, Tenn., (39.7 percent), Boston (38.3 percent), Birmingham, Ala., (37.7 percent) and Houston (36.8 percent).

Chicago had the lowest share of renters looking to move away. Its share was 15 percent, followed by Los Angeles (16.1 percent), Philadelphia (20.1 percent), New Orleans (21.3 percent), San Diego (21.4 percent), Detroit (21.8 percent), Miami (21.8 percent), Las Vegas (22.2 percent), Atlanta (23.4 percent) and Richmond, Va., (23.9 percent).

Additionally, Los Angeles was the most popular search destination for those looking elsewhere among the metros analyzed.