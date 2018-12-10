Ohio EPA: Nestlé’s Dublin center good as gold

International food and beverage company Nestlé’s quality assurance operations in Dublin last week were recognized for the company’s efforts to protect the environment.

Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Craig Butler awarded Nestlé Quality Assurance Center in Dublin with the agency’s gold level environmental stewardship award.

The company earned the award for its emphasis on waste diversion from landfills and energy efficiency, according to a press release.

“Through its recycling efforts and waste-reduction processes, Nestlé is well on its way to becoming a zero-waste facility,” Butler said. “I am pleased to honor Nestlé with this award for environmental stewardship.”

The Dublin concern is the lead quality assurance center for all Nestlé businesses in the Americas.

The EPA’s Encouraging Environmental Excellence, or E3, program recognizes businesses and other organizations for completing environmentally beneficial activities and serves as an incentive for organizations to commit to ongoing environmental stewardship.

To earn the gold award, a business or organization must demonstrate excellent environmental compliance, exceed regulatory compliance standards and complete environmental stewardship activities that show a strong commitment to reduce waste, lower emissions and improve environmental performance, the press release detailed.

“Nestlé fundamentally believes that our business will be successful in the long term by creating value both for our shareholders and for society as a whole, and environmental excellence is just one example of that,” said Fabien Robert, head of corporate quality assurance at Nestlé. “At NQAC Dublin, we strive to reduce landfill waste and energy use, incorporate environmentally friendly refrigerants, and improve water usage.

“Environmental sustainability is more than a mindset to us, and this recognition is a testament to the success we’ve achieved by engaging every employee, at every level in these efforts.”

The Dublin site began to improve its impact on the environment in 2012 by working to achieve ISO 14001 certification — a family of standards related to environmental management to help organizations minimize any negative impacts on the environment through regular operations.

NQAC Dublin achieved this goal in 2014, and recertified in 2016 and this year.

A 2014 facility expansion included the installation of an ammonia system to assist with cooling, reducing the use of refrigerant by 750 tons, as well as reducing the energy needed for cooling, the release continued.

In 2016, the facility replaced half of its T8 fluorescents with light emitting diode (LED) fixtures. All outdoor lighting was converted from high-intensity discharge to LED in 2017.

Currently, the site is trialing a solar energy project for lighting. If successful, the goal is to update the remaining T8 fixtures with solar-powered LED.

Additionally, the facility recycling more than 29,000 pounds of material, associated with new construction overage and demolition.

Design of the newly constructed building included an energy smart roof and meets Energy Star and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards.

To obtain recognition for stewardship, an organization can work through four levels of recognition, EPA officials said. In addition to Gold level, these include achievement at the base level; silver level recognizing outstanding accomplishments in environmental stewardship; and platinum level recognizing comprehensive environmental programs beyond their facilities.

All levels require a commitment to meet or exceed environmental regulatory requirements.

Through the E3 program, Ohio EPA’s Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance helps businesses receive recognition for environmental stewardship efforts.

To learn more about the E3 program and the nomination process, visit www.epa.ohio.gov.