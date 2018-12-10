N.Y.-based orthodontics startup expands into downtown Columbus

A New York-based startup in the orthodontics industry has opened its second headquarters in central Ohio.

The Candid Care Co. opened its operations at 107 S. High St. in downtown Columbus in August and employs 50 workers at the location.

“We’re super excited to be part of the Columbus market,” said Andy Schultz, the general manager of Candid’s Columbus operations.

The company started offering an alternative to braces, which can be more costly and require more visits with the orthodontists, more than a year ago.

Candid provides two ways for its customers to obtain aligners.

They can do the process via online with mail transactions or visit a studio to do the transaction in-person. Customers are then placed on treatment plans.

“Our major focus is really the customer,” Schultz said. “Everything we do here is to do right by the customer.”

There are a lot of to-be-determines for the company as it plans to search for a permanent location.

It plans to open a studio at its current downtown location and bring lab functions from Austin, Texas, and support functions from New York, which will carry on with its leadership team, product functions and engineering.

It plans to open its Columbus studio this month.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.34 percent, seven-year job creation tax credit for the company. Candid is expected to create 150 full-time positions, generating $6 million in new annual payroll.

“Our projected hiring to 150 associates is phased out over time, to reach that by 2020,” Schultz said. “We’re currently hiring now, and will begin to really ramp up in spring.”

Schultz said Columbus was an attractive market for the company because of its startup culture with a talent pipeline from The Ohio State University. He cited Columbus’ No. 1 ranking on Forbes’ top 10 rising cities for startups.

Forbes acknowledged notable venture capital deals such as Sollis Therapeutics, Root Insurance and 2Checkout and its cost of doing business is 2 percent below the national average. The business publication also noted Columbus’ college presence, low costs of living and the number of funds launched since 2013.

“It’s definitely got that startup vibe,” Schultz said. “That drew us into the Columbus market.”

The company plans to open a number of studios across the nation by the end of this year including Los Angeles and Atlanta.

“We’re looking forward to the continue expansion,” Schultz said.q