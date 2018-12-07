Grange unveils home cyber protection product

With a greater number of smart devices comes a greater risk of cybercrime.

Last week, Grange Insurance introduced its home cyber protection coverage to complement its identity theft protection coverage.

“The rapid growth in connected home technology and smart devices is creating the increased need to protect data, systems and software from computer attacks,” said John North, personal lines President, Grange Insurance. “Our new home cyber protection coverage provides consumers with financial protection in many cases of cybercrime and provides access to experts who can help them fix the damage done. Our aim is to give people peace of mind as they go about their day-to-day online activities.”

The new protection offering provides coverage and assistance for computer attacks, home systems attacks, cyber extortion, online fraud and data breaches.

The coverage offering comes as people use more smart devices. It is expected there will be more than six devices per person by 2020, up from more than three devices in 2015, according to Statista, a database of statistical studies.

The company said identity theft from email and social media sources increased 37 percent last year, while costs are going up too.

Victims lost $360.5 million from compromised email, $59 million from data breaches and $58.5 million from identity theft in 2016.

Additionally, one in four consumers have been a victim of a cyberattack, according to a study Grange commissioned.

“Our research suggests that too often people don’t know what to do about cybercrime or where to go for help. Nearly one in five consumers believe that doing more to protect themselves is too much of a hassle,” North said. “With this expanded coverage, we hope to let consumers know we are here to help and that it can be a simple process.”

He added: “Homes on average have six devices that access the internet, and a majority of people intend to add more devices in the future. As the potential for cybercrime increases, we encourage people to explore their options and invest in their own protection.”

Earlier this month, Marriott announced that its Starwood brand hotels were affected by one of the largest data breaches in history. The company announced that hackers gained unauthorized access to the Starwood guest reservation database in 2014 and that as many as 500 million guests who made a reservation at a Starwood property before Sept. 10 may have been affected.

Attorney General Mike DeWine encouraged those affected to take action.

“Any time there is a breach that has gone undetected for this long and affected this many people, it’s very concerning,” He said. “We’re hoping Marriott will step up to help those affected. We’re also encouraging individuals to take steps to protect themselves.”

The company reported that for about 327 million guests, information compromised included some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preference.

Some payment card numbers and expiration dates may have been affected.

DeWine’s office recommended affected consumers monitor their accounts and credit reports, place a fraud alert with one of the major credit reporting agencies, placing a security freeze on your credit report and beware of scams related to the breach.