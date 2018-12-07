Akron-based Swensons shakes its way in central Ohio

The first impression that often registers upon parking the car at the new Swensons Drive-In Restaurant in far northwest Columbus is: “Wow, the servers really do dash in and out of the restaurant.”

No sooner than a car pulls into any of the parking spaces in the sizable lot on the east side of Sawmill Road just north of Hard Road, a ballcap-wearing server bolts to the car, places a placard on the windshield and awaits the customer’s order.

Integral to the drive-in setup of the chain is the customer’s use of the headlights of his car. “Lights on for service,” a brochure-sized menu explains.

The carhopping servers advise customers to turn on the headlights whenever they need anything related to their meal or dining experience.

Otherwise, servers bound in and out of the restaurant and around its perimeter, calling out signals to let each other know where they are.

At the corners of the building, servers shout “hot,” while at the doors of the restaurant, they shout either “hot in” or “hot out.”

During a recent to Swensons, a server explained the need for such signals.

“Oh, I’ve seen it happen,” he said.

A server rounds the corner at near full sprint, colliding with another server who was unaware of the other’s position. Add a tray or two of food to the mix and it’s no wonder a system of signals was devised.

Known for its burgers and shakes, Akron’s own Swensons was started by namesake Wesley “Pop” Swenson in 1934.

His dream, according to the chain’s website, was a desire to serve folks the best hamburger possible. He insisted on fresh beef ground in-house to ensure the best quality burgers.

“Eighty-four years later, we continue to honor Pop’s dream,” the website boasts.

Home of the Galley Boy, what Forbes magazine calls “America’s Best Cheeseburger,” the restaurant’s offerings include about a dozen other diner-inspired sandwiches — in addition to all of the different burger configurations, tempting fried treats, such as onion rings and zucchini, and an array of specialty soft drinks and milkshakes.

Prices are commensurate with national fast food brands. The quality of the food, however, is on par with fast-casual dining.