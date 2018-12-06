Strongwater Food one of many venues spurring Franklinton rebirth

Strongwater Food & Spirits’ combination of an event space to compliment its bar has been a key part of the destination’s success, which in turn has contributed to Franklinton’s revitalization.

And the growing hasn’t stopped. The venue plans to open another event space, a coffee shop and a larger kitchen for off-site catering.

Strongwater patrons can learn a lot about Franklinton by going to their website, which tells not only its own history but the area’s as well.

“When the event space opened it brought a lot of interest to the building and the area,” said Lauren Conrath, Strongwater’s general manager. “The business has really grown organically from there. We are always looking to address the needs of our community and build our brand accordingly. It really is a symbiotic relationship.”

Strongwater’s home was originally built in 1910 by the D.A. Ebinger Sanitary Manufacturing Co., also known as EBCO, a sanitary porcelain manufacturer that invented the public drinking fountain.

When the company left in the 1950s, the building would house other tenants such as Sweeden Freezer, fast food chains and Eickholt Glass.

The 400 West Rich Street art center would move into the facility in 2011, which lead to Strongwater’s inception.

The two now share the historic building with Strongwater taking up 7,500 square feet of what used to be the lobby for EBCO. The kitchen takes up 2,500 square feet with the rest used as event space.

“We have made every effort to preserve the integrity of the building, such as the sawtooth windows in the event space and the glass offices in the restaurant,” Conrath said. “There is no question, though, that operating a restaurant and event venue in an old industrial space has created some challenges over the years.”

Strongwater, which opened five years ago, has about 50 employees. The venue has received more foot traffic over the last few years with Land Grant Brewing Co. and BrewDog opening their own locations on the same street. It adds new faces to the variety Strongwater has welcomed on a regular basis.

“We have always had a diverse clientele, which is something that we really embrace. We see a lot of familiar faces from the Franklinton arts community both from the tenants at 400 West Rich (our sister company with whom we share our building) and the Columbus Idea Foundry,” Conrath said. “We see people that live in the area come in to dine in the restaurant. As more people become familiar with the area (thanks to our great neighbors) we see more people from different parts of the city making Strongwater and Franklinton a destination for an evening out.”

And weddings turned out to be the most popular event at the venue, which was a surprise.

“When we first walked into the rough interior of the warehouse we never would have expected it to become such a popular wedding venue,” Conrath said.