House passes bill exempting service dogs of Ohio veterans from some fees

Pet lovers and armchair political commentators alike confirmed the soft spot Americans have for their canine companions upon observing the late-President George H.W. Bush’s service dog lying alongside his flag-draped coffin.

It was reported that the yellow lab named Sully H.W. Bush would be assigned to another veteran of U.S. Military Service as early as the New Year through America’s VetDogs, the charitable organization that trains dogs to assist veterans who benefit from the aid of a service animal.

In the spirit of the organization’s mission, the Ohio House of Representatives has passed a bill that would exempt the service dogs of Ohio veterans from county registration fees.

Under House Bill 558, veterans no longer would have to pay the yearly or permanent registration fees per dog to the county auditor, as long as there is proof that the dog is indeed an assistance dog.

“Waiving dog fees for our veterans who have given their mental and physical health defending our nation is a measure I hope we can all support,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Riordan McClain, a Republican from Upper Sandusky. “A unanimous vote out of the House … means a lot to me and to the men and women who this will benefit.”

In McClain’s home county, Wyandot, a single-year dog license costs $16, while county residents may purchase a three-year tag for $48 or a permanent tag for $160.

Here, in Franklin County, the cost to register a spayed or neutered dog costs $18 a year, $54 for a three-year registration or $180 for a lifetime registration if paid on time. Late registration doubles the cost of the single-year tag, while substantially increasing three-year and lifetime registration.

State law only requires an annual registration fee of $2. Boards of county commissioners, however, are permitted to exceed that amount if a greater fee is adopted under established procedures, according to analysis of the bill.

The expanded fee exemption accompanies a broadened definition of a “mobility impaired person,” which, according to McClain further covers Ohio veterans and their service animals under the registration fee exemption.

During House consideration of the measure, the County Auditors’ Association of Ohio threw its support behind the bill.

In written testimony, the organization characterized HB 558 as a “very worthwhile piece of legislation … intended to make life easier for our disabled veterans.”

“It should go without saying that we appreciated their service to our country and acknowledge their sacrifice,” testimony continued. “Providing these brave men and women with a free registration license for an assistance dog is the least we can do.”

Assistance dog registration is permanent, and is not subject to annual renewal. Additionally, the county auditor must issue a certificate and tag stamped “Ohio Assistance Dog-Permanent Registration” upon registration of the dog.

“Now the bill goes on to the Senate,” McClain said.

HB 558 garnered cosponsorship support from 18 fellow House members.