DeWine offers tips for Ohioans affected by Marriott data breach

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine offered tips for guests who stayed at Marriott’s Starwood brand hotels and were affected by the data breach.

The company announced that hackers gained unauthorized access to the Starwood guest reservation database in 2014 and that as many as 500 milllion guests who made a reservation at a Starwood property, which includes Sheraton Hotels & Resorts and Westin Hotels & Resorts, before Sept. 10 may have been affected.

“Any time there is a breach that has gone undetected for this long and affected this many people, it’s very concerning,” DeWine said. “We’re hoping Marriott will step up to help those affected. We’re also encouraging individuals to take steps to protect themselves.”

The company reported that for about 327 million guests, information compromised included some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preference.

Some payment card numbers and expiration dates may have been affected.

DeWine recommended affected consumers monitor their accounts and credit reports, place a fraud alert with one of the major credit reporting agencies, placing a security freeze on your credit report and beware of scams related to the breach.

As one of the largest data breaches in history, Marriott was tryng to determine if records included duplicates, The Associated Press reported.

Affected hotel brands were operated by Starwood before it was acquired by Marriott in 2016.

They include W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton, Westin, Element, Aloft, The Luxury Collection, Le Méridien and Four Points. Starwood-branded timeshare properties were also affected.

None of the Marriott-branded chains were threatened, according to the AP.

“On a scale of 1 to 10 and up, this is one of those No. 10 size breaches. There have only been a few of them of this scale and scope in the last decade,” Chris Wysopal, chief technology officer of Veracode, a security company, told the AP last week.

Last year’s Equifax hack affected more than 145 million people, while a Target breach in 2013 affected more than 41 million payment card accounts and exposed contact information for more than 60 million customers, the AP reported.

Starwood had 21 million people in its loyalty program prior to its merger with Marriott. and now manages more than 6,700 properties across the globe, most in North America.

Personal information such as names, addresses and passport numbers are a greater concern, security officals told the AP, because thieves could use the information to open fake accounts.

The Maryland-based Marriott is working with its cyber insurance carrier to assess coverage, the AP reported.