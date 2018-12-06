Columbus-area job postings were down in September

Online job postings in central Ohio were down in September.

There were 33,056 total job advertisements from Sept. 14 to Oct. 13, down from 34,078 postings of the previous period and down from 37,109 postings for October 2017, according to data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Computer and mathematical occupations had the highest proprotion of job ads for the latest period in the region at 13 percent, followed by sales and related occupations (12 percent), office and administrative support occupations (11 percent) and transportation and material moving occupations (11 percent).

“This information is a snapshot in time and may not represent long-term trends. Any of this data, including historical reports, may vary slightly over time, as minor revisions are continually made to this live database. Some ads may be in two or more occupation codes and may be counted more than once,” ODJFS said in a press release.

The data, which has not been seasonally adjusted, for central Ohio represents Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Pickaway and Union counties.

Nearly 36 percent of the region’s job postings were upper income with an annual pay range of $50,000 to $79,000, while nearly 22 percent of postings were for middle income jobs with an annual range of $30,000 to $49,000.

Nearly 37 percent of the jobs postings required a high school diploma or equivalent.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the highest number of ads, followed by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, The Ohio State Unviersity, Huntington National Bank, Nationwide, Target Corp., Cardinal Health, Giant Eagle and Mount Carmel.

The top three occupations with most area job ads were truck drivers of heavy tractor-trailers, supervisors of retail workers and software developers.

Statewide, there were a total of 150,728 job openings posted online during the latest period labeled for October. Total postings decreased by 7,994ads from the previous reporting period and a decrease of 16,214 ads from the same period a year ago.

Nearly 40 percent of the job postings were for jobs with annual incomes from $50,000 to $79,000. Nearly 38 percent of the postings required an associate’s degree.

The top three jobs with the most postings were for registered nurses, heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers and retail salespeople.

The top employer with the most area job ads in Ohio for October were Mercy Health, followed by Autozone Inc., TriHealth, University of Cincinnati, Kettering Medical Center, Lowe’s, Cleveland Clinic, Target Corp., Unviersity Hospitals, UC Health and JPMorgan Chase.