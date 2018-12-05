The Top Steak House is a popular throwback to bygone days

If you’re looking for a mid-century throwback in dining, The Top Steak House in Bexley is for you.

The Top has been virtually unchanged since its inception in 1955, with the style exuding the times when people dressed up to go out for dinner and stay for several cocktails.

“Inside, you’ll still find all the hallmarks of a true 1950s supper club — the dimly lit, wood-paneled dining room with leather booths, the shiny copper bar lined with longtime regulars, the original piano bar,” according to the restaurant.

“Over the years we’ve maintained the traditions of exceptional services and a commitment to quality food.”

The restaurant provides nightly live piano music by Sonia Modes, who has played almost nightly since 1965, according to The Top.

“There isn’t much difference,” Modes said. “Playing the piano last night was just like it was in 1965.”

The joint has only been through three ownerships, with the current owners being Regina Adkinds and Denver Adkins, who also serves as chef.

The restaurant serves a classic steakhouse menu with seasonal specials “incorporating local ingredients and Ohio-proud flavors,” according to their website.

They are well-known for their 20-ounce charbroiled steaks, jumbo lobster tails and olive-studded gin martinis.

According to Denver Adkins, an item not listed on the menu is a perennial top seller— a 24-ounce USDA Prime bone-in rib eye dry-aged for 35 days.

“You may find it topped with garlic butter and shrimp one day, blue cheese and red wine demi glace the next,” he said.

Several other offerings include Steak Diane, prime rib, baby back ribs, french fried shrimp, jumbo king crab legs and fresh salmon.

They also have a menu for char-broiled items including New York strip, filet mignon, ribeye, veal, pork chops and New Zealand rack of lamb.

Whether you enjoy the surf or the turf, there are options for everyone.