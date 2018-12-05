Ohio Farm Bureau to hold its 100th annual meeting this week

Ohio Farm Bureau to hold its 100th annual meeting this week

The Ohio Farm Bureau will have its 100th annual meeting later this week.

Nearly 3,000 Bureau members are expected to attend the meeting and a centennial celebration event, which will feature a convention activities and a museum highlighting Bureau accomplishments at the Hilton Columbus Downtown and the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Thursday and Friday.

“Since our founding in 1919, Ohio Farm Bureau has gone on to significantly shape the culture and economy of the Buckeye state,” said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of the OBF Foundation. “We electrified rural Ohio, founded Nationwide Insurance, twice amended the state constitution, preserved rural Ohio’s landscape and have helped connect farmers and consumers. These are just a few of our enduring accomplishments.”

The event will feature keynote speakers such as OFB Foundation President Frank Burkett III, Sharp, Nationwide board chairman Tim Corcoran and Nationwide CEO Steve Rasmussen.

Steve Hausfeld, Nationwide history and archives center manager, will provide a presentation on how the OFB contributed to the founding of Nationwide.

The theme of the celebration is “Celebrating our Past, Creating our Future.” The annual meeting will have 365 voting delegates establish the organization’s policies for the coming year.

The roles of farmers and government in the protection of water quality, protecting the rights of landowners engaged in various energy projects, and farm economic issues are are among the topics expected to be addressed.

Additionally, elections will take place for board trustees, the organization’s president, vice president and treasurer. The event will recognize county farm bureaus for local programing along with individuals for lifelong contributions to Ohio’s agriculture industry and the organization.

Young agricultural professional leaders and award winners will be acknowledged, and finalists in the discussion meet contest will be selected. A fundraising event for the Foundation is included.

“Farm Bureau is around to celebrate our centennial partly because we’ve always addressed the challenges of the day,” Sharp said. “But I credit our longevity not so much to what we’ve done but more to how we’ve done it. We’ve not wavered in our belief that Farm Bureau enables individuals to do together what can’t be done alone.”