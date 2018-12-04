Central Ohioans’ credit card balances up 4.2%

The average credit card balance in Columbus was $5,695 in September, a 4.2 percent increase from September 2017, according to a report from CompareCards, a subsidary of LendingTree, an online marketplace for financial services.

In comparison, Americans’ revolving credit balances grew 3.7 percent nationwide during the same period, climbing to a record $1.041 trillion, according to Federal Reserve data.

“It’s troubling to me that we’re seeing card balances continue to grow,” stated Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards. “The truth is that if you’re carrying credit card debt when the economy is good, it likely means that you’re not putting enough money away for when things head south. Americans need to commit to making 2019 the year they finally tackle their credit card debt because rising interest rates mean it’s only going to get harder and more expensive to do so in the future.”

Meanwhile, prepaid debit cards may be considered an alternative to a checking account but not neccesarily so for millennials, according to a recent survey.

Local company B&C Media LLC, the creators of Prepaidcards123.com, surveyed 690 respondents to determine if they were preapid card users with 197 of them qualified to respond to the remainder of the survey.

“All prepaid cards share some of the same functions. They can be used to separate money from a checking account for a specific category or type of spending,” said Mike Clark, the author the survey’s report. “They can be used to avoid checking overdraft fees. And they can be used as a credit card alternative to avoid incurring debt.”

B&C Media’s survey found that 80 percent of millennials using prepaid debit cards have a checking account.

“Prepaid cards used to be characterized as a replacement for a checking account for those that did not want or could not get a traditional bank account. Clearly, that is no longer the case, at least among millennials,” Clark said. “While prepaid cards still serve that purpose for some, the majority are using the cards alongside a checking account.”

While 18.3 percent of survey respondents use only a prepaid debit card, 34 percent of the respondents also had a credit card and 32.5 percent had both a checking account and credit card.

“Prepaid debit cards can help users avoid overdraft fees, and they don’t require a minimum balance,” Clark said. “However, for checking accounts that require a minimum balance, the requirement is generally to avoid a monthly fee. Yet only 23 percent cited fees as a reason for not having a checking account. The absence of needed features was the least common reason (18 percent).”

Prepaid card users without a checking account used their cards more for monthly spending.

Nearly 42 percent of those without a checking account use their cards for one to five purchases per month, followed by six to 10 purchases per month at nearly 39 percent.

On the other hand, nearly 28 percent of respondents with a checking account made one to five purchases with their prepaid cards, followed by those who made six to 10 purchases per month at nearly 30 percent.

But nearly a quarter of prepaid card users with a checking account made 11 to 15 purchases with their cards on a monthly basis compared with more than 11 percent for those without.

Prepaid card users with or without a checking account who spent 16 to 20 purchases a month were about even within 8 to 9 percent.

Millennials use their prepaid cards to get cash back an ATM and cash back at the point of sale at within 70 to 73 percent, according to the survey.

Nearly 36 percent use their cards to get cash over the counter, whle 4 percent use any of the three methods.

“Fees vary significantly among prepaid cards for cash access. A little less than half of prepaid cards currently offer a free ATM network. Like bank account debit cards, all prepaid cards (have) a fee for out-of-network withdrawals, ranging from $1 to $3 per withdrawal, with an average of $2.24,” Clark said. “Despite the fees, millennials use their prepaid cards at ATMs regularly for cash withdrawals.”

In addition, millennials are using a variety of methods to add money to their prepaid cards. Many add cash using a third-party service (69.5 percent), direct deposit (48 percent) and bank transfers (47 percent).

“In general, the most expensive option to add money to a prepaid card is adding cash. Although most card issuers don’t charge a fee, third-party cash reload services do. Fees range from $2 to $5.95,” Clark said.

The demographic mostly obtains their prepaid cards online. Forty-one percent of millennials purchase them online, followed by retail stores (28.9 percent), banks (17.8 percent), check cashing stores (5.6 percent), employers (4.6 percent) and other areas.

And the top three features millennials like about prepaid cards is the cards are safe to use online, easy-use to pay bills and convenient for purchases.

Prepaid card fees didn’t sway millennials’ expectations as 53 percent said it met their expections, while 17 percent said the fees were higher than anticipated.

“Fees, or at least fees alone, are not dictating how millennials use their accounts,” Clarks said. “Millennials are conducting fee-based transactions with their prepaid cards when fee-free alternatives are available to them, such as ATM withdrawals from prepaid cards when no-fee ATMs are available with their checking accounts.”

Clark added millennials have multiple financial options, some of which overlapped.

“One can argue that there are better options, at least less costly ones, for some of the ways millennials are using prepaid cards,” he said. “But perhaps choice itself has utility among this age group. In any event, the survey demonstrates that however millennials choose and use prepaid cards, they’re happy with that choice.”