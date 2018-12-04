After decades-long hiatus, Ritzy’s resumes brand as burger, shake joint

A Columbus original — burger-and-shake restaurant G.D. Ritzy’s — is enjoying its status as the latest addition to the many food offerings of Clintonville after a near 30-year hiatus.

According to published accounts the last Ritzy’s in central Ohio closed in 1991 when the current partners were just the young sons of the original operators of the chain.

The Webb brothers, Corey and Bryan, and lifelong friend Drew DeVilbiss have joined forces to resurrect the beloved 1980s brand with only the most minor of adjustments.

Ice cream, the signature hamburger buns and the shoestring french fries are made fresh daily just as they were during the restaurant’s heyday.

The new Clintonville restaurant at 4615 N. High Street eschews the art deco design that permeated the first iteration of the regional chain. From the street, the restaurant’s edifice and associated signage harkens back to more recent times of Post-World-War-II America.

On one side of the building, individual, lighted upper-case letters spell out ice cream, while on another side the same letters spell out hamburgers.

The building fronts the sidewalk along North High Street with a signaled cross walk steps away from the entrance. Its design was intended to take advantage of an increasingly walkable Clintonville, the partners have said.

The burgers are grilled just as they used to be with crisp edges poking out from beneath the fresh buns. Staff put together the sandwiches in an assembly-line fashion.

Tasty hot dogs, chili and peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches fill out the menu, offering options to diners who want something other than a juicy burger.

The milkshakes and homemade ice cream are hand dipped and seasonal favorites already have joined the line-up. In time for the September opening of the restaurant, there was pumpkin ice cream and Ritzy’s famous egg nog ice cream has made a return.

Billed as fast casual before there was fast casual, the partners expect diners to be well acquainted with the concept and fast casual’s slightly higher price than national fast-food chains.

A half dozen original Ritzy’s remain operating in states bordering Ohio — Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

G.D. Ritzy’s Facebook page doubles as its website to keep diners in the know of new offerings and events.