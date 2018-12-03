For middle-of-the-night cravings Columbus has some 24-hour eateries

Columbus is not exactly a 24-7 community, but it does have some diners that offer food at any hour of any day, satisfying those with late night cravings at 3 a.m. or who want to continue the party after indulging themselves at the bar.

Aside from national chains such as Denny’s, Steak and Shake and Waffle House, central Ohio has a decent selection of independent or family-owned diners that are or come close of being truly 24-7 operations.

Tee Jaye’s Country Place Restaurant has grown since Jules and Nita Sokol founded the restaurant in September 1970.

“They had a dream about a restaurant that had real ‘down home’ food, served up in a place that’s just like home,” the company stated.

The family now has eight restaurants in the area, although technically they are not 24-7 diners as seven of them are close for one hour at 11 p.m. on Sundays and its Whitehall location is opened from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day, according to its website.

But folks in need of a bite to eat at 11 p.m. on Sunday can head over to Fitzy’s Old Fashioned Dine on Schrock Road.

Nicholas Dekker, who runs the Breakfast with Nick blog, described the 24-7 diner in 2010 as an “older brother you look up to” if diners were people.

“He’s a little gruff, he’s got posters of girls on his walls, he likes cars, he never goes to bed, and he eats a lot,” Dekker said.

Mike Lott opened the diner in July 2000 and since Dekker visited the place about eight years ago, Fitzy’s changed ownership with Juan Pablo Lima Murcia running the show.

The second owner opened a second Fitzy’s at the Carriage Place Shopping Center on Bethel Road last year.

Among the oldest is the Hamburger Inn Dine in Delaware. Established in 1932, the diner said it’s possibly the oldest restaurant in Ohio.

“Oldest or just old, we’ve been in the community for a long time,” it said on its website.

Although the diner is open 24 hours only on Saturdays and open mostly from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekdays, it continues to be a staple in the Delaware community, serving a nearly six-decade-old coffee club, Ohio Wesleyan University students and others who have crossed their doorstep and keep coming back.