Ohio ranks 35th for household income

When it comes to paychecks, Ohio residents’ are a lighter than most other states, according to a recent survey.

The state dropped one ranking to 35th, according to surveys from 24/7 Wall Street that go back to that year.

The survey listed Ohio with a median household income at $54,021 annually; the seventh-highest population in the states at 11.66 million people; the sixth highest U.S. unemployment rate at 5 percent for last year; and the 18th highest poverty rate in the nation at 18 percent.

“Almost every state’s unemployment rate improved in 2017 compared to 2016, but not Ohio’s,” the Delaware state-based financial news and opinion company said in its report. “The state’s unemployment rate stayed at 5.0 percent, now the sixth highest unemployment rate of all states. Ohio’s median household income has not increased as quickly as most other states over the past several years either. As a result, the state’s rank by median household income dropped from 32nd from 2013 to 35th in 2017.”

The company’s rankings are based on U.S. Census data released in the fourth quarter.

The top 10 highest-earning states last year are Maryland, New Jersey, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Alaska, California, Virginia and Washington.

The top 10 lowest-earning states last year are West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Maryland had the highest median household income at $80,776, the 19th highest population with more than 6 million people, the 22nd lowest unemployment rate at 4.1 percent and a poverty rate of 9.3 percent, the second lowest.

On the other hand, West Virginia had a median household income of $43,469, the 13th lowest population at nearly 1.9 million people, the third highest unemployment rate at 5.2 percent and the fourth highest poverty rate at 19.1 percent.

Ohio would be the second poorest state in Midwest region. The richest state in the region was Minnesota, which was nationally ranked 12th, followed by Illinois (16th), North Dakota (18th), Nebraska (21st), Wisconsin (22nd), Iowa (25th), South Dakota (29th), Kansas (30th), Michigan (33rd) and Indiana (34th). Missouri was the poorest state in the region as it was nationally ranked 36th for last year.

Minnesota had a median household income of $68,388, the 22nd highest population at 5.58 million people, the 13th lowest unemployment rate at 3.5 percent and the fourth lowest poverty rate at 9.5 percent.

On the other hand, Missouri had a median household income of $53,578, the 18th highest population with 6.11 million people, the 20th lowest unemployment rate at 3.8 percent and a poverty rate of 13.4 percent.

From 2016 to 2017, the national median household income increased by $1,500 as unemployment dropped from 4.9 percent to 4.4 percent and the poverty rate decreasing from 14 percent to 13.4 percent, according to the report.

“While this is good news, the effects weren’t felt equally across all 50 states, and much of the gains in median household income went to households that were already wealth,” the company stated.