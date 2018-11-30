Community, parochial schools in Ohio leave behind school safety training money

Despite the extended deadline and a letter from the Ohio attorney general urging participation, nearly $2 million in grants for school safety and training remains available as of today’s filing deadline.

The funding, made available through legislative appropriation, is a provision of the Supporting Alternatives for Education, or SAFE, Act, which was enacted earlier this year and became effective Nov. 2.

The law establishes qualifications and training requirements for school resource officers and specifies some services they may provide to school districts and requires all newly appointed officers to complete 40 hours of specialized training certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission.

According to a press release from the attorney general’s office, schools have the flexibility to use the grant money for school resource officer training, safety and security materials and programs to identify and help students struggling with mental health, among other options.

The law appointed the Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office to develop the school safety training grant program in consultation with the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Participating schools and county boards must work with law enforcement in their individual jurisdictions to determine the best use of the grant funding, the press released detailed.

DeWine earlier this month extended the application deadline to today, after several schools and school districts missed the initial filing deadline, leaving approximately $2.8 million in grant funds unclaimed.

“Since extending the deadline, we’ve heard from more schools that have now claimed their grant funding, but there is still approximately $1.8 million in school safety training grants for which we have not received completed applications,” the attorney general said. “Applying for these grants is a simple process, and schools are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to improve the safety of their schools.”

More than 1,700 Ohio schools and school districts qualified for grants totaling between $2,500 and $283,000, depending on school enrollment.

A number of community and parochial schools throughout the central Ohio area have yet to apply for the $2,500 in grant funding, according to review of the list. South-Western City Schools Career-Technical Planning District also, eschewed the funding.

DeWine originally sent a letter to administrators for every eligible school and school district in September with instructions on how to claim the grant funds.

Another provision of the SAFE Act requires the Department of Public Safety, in consultation with the Facilities Construction Commission, to conduct a study of school security in public and participating chartered nonpublic school buildings by Feb. 1, 2019.

Any unused capital funds from the School Security Grants Program will be transferred to the General Revenue Fund, per the legislation.