Arena District offers many options for holiday parties

Looking for the best Columbus venues to host your holiday work party? The Arena District is rife with options.

One popular party venue is Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar located next to Nationwide Arena. According to its website, every night their entertainers are seated behind two grand pianos and combine music, comedy and audience participation.

They also state that no group is too large — the pianists take special requests and involve the audience throughout the evening.

Another venue is Buca Di Beppo, also located near the arena.

“Bring the office to Buca Di Beppo for your holiday party and they will be thanking you ‘til the next holiday season,” the restaurant wrote. “We can accommodate just about any event or budget.”

Their Arena District location can host up to 210 people, or for smaller work parties can seat you at the table in the kitchen to watch their chefs make your food.

They also offer for the party to stay at the office with their large Pans-to-go that can feed up to 15 people.

Another location in the heart of downtown is Gordon Biersch, which can accommodate 425 people inside the brewery restaurant. They also have a private banquet room seating 60-70 guests for reservation.

In addition to the bar, they have a billiard area for guests to enjoy during the party.

If a louder venue suits your work style, perhaps check out the LC Pavilion, the A&R Music Bar or the Newport Music Hall near the Ohio State University campus.

“Bring the excitement and atmosphere of a rock concert to your organization’s upcoming holiday party,” the LC wrote.

The LC’s versatility allows for a variety of capacity options from 150-1,500 and the A&R can accommodate from 50-300 people. According to its website, the venue can be a one stop shop — scheduling a caterer, the entertainment, the parking and the bar.

Another venue is with the Columbus Blue Jackets in a luxury suite or party tower in Nationwide Arena. The party tower can accommodate 24 to 50 guests and the luxury suites can accommodate 16 to 30 guests.

So whether your company wants a quaint outing, a fun atmosphere or a rock venue, the Arena District has an array of venues to choose from.