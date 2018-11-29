The where and how contribute to a company party’s success

Caterers and party professionals suggest a company’s party-planning committee spend a little more time on the annual end-of-year celebration of the holidays to ensure its success, in addition to making it a memorable occasion for partygoers.

A Washington, D.C.-based caterer, Commellini Estate, has posted a dozen or so party themes on its website commellini.com that are sure to appeal to varied tastes and budgets.

Perhaps the most original theme is the cooking class party. Commellini described the experience as the ultimate in team-building exercises.

What’s better than rolling up shirtsleeves and cooking a meal with coworkers before sitting down to enjoy the culinary creations together, the caterer asked.

Another of Commellini’s suggestions is to infuse the corporate party with music of the season.

If the budget is too lean to afford a live band, consider a choral group to perform the sounds of the season as the centerpiece of the fete.

Strolling carolers or musicians is a different spin on the musical theme and a sure way to get guests in the holiday spirit.

Party locations are plentiful in Columbus’ Arena District. Outside of bar and restaurant party rooms, the entertainment district boasts perhaps a most impressive party location — Nationwide Arena luxury suites and the Party Tower.

Entertaining in a suite at a Blue Jackets game means the finest in personalized service, comfortable seating, ample meeting space and privacy, promotional material for the entertainment district detailed.

The Party Tower can accommodate between 24 and 50 guests, while luxury suites can accommodate between 16 and 30 guests.

Blue Jackets Group Event specialists promise a customized holiday party experience that will create lasting memories and a holiday party employees will talk about for years to come.

“Get into the spirit of the season by watching the greatest sport ever to be played on ice,” the promotional material stated.

Attendees can mingle with each other before and after the game. The District’s Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar is another option for a holiday corporate party. Big Bang entertainers take to the stage and play the two grand pianos to combine music, comedy and audience participation and create a fast-paced, high-energy show unlike any other.